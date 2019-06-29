Vatican publishes itinerary for papal trip to Africa Sept. 4-10

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis’s sixth foreign trip of 2019 will take him to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius Sept. 4-10, the Vatican announced.

Publishing an initial schedule for the visit June 28, the Vatican listed the main events — from meetings with government officials and Masses to a visit to a local hospital — but it did not provide precise times for most events.

The following is the initial schedule; times listed are local, with Eastern Daylight Time in parentheses.

Wednesday, Sept. 4 (Rome, Maputo)

— 8 a.m. (2 a.m.) Departure from Rome’s Fiumicino airport.

— 6:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m.) Arrival at Maputo airport. Welcome ceremony.

Thursday, Sept. 5 (Maputo)

— Courtesy visit to the president at the Palacio da Ponta Vermelha, the official presidential residence.

— Meeting with authorities, leaders of civil society and the diplomatic corps at the Palacio da Ponta Vermelha. Speech by pope.

— Interreligious meeting with young people at the Maxaquene Pavilion. Speech by pope.

— Lunch at the apostolic nunciature.

— Meeting with the bishops, priests, religious, seminarians and catechists at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception. Speech by pope.

Friday, Sept. 6 (Maputo-Antananarivo)

— Visit to Zimpeto Hospital outside Maputo. Greeting by pope.

— Mass in Zimpeto Stadium. Homily by pope.

— Farewell ceremony at Maputo airport.

12:40 p.m. (6:40 a.m.) Departure from Maputo for Antananarivo, Madagascar.

4:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m.) Arrival ceremony at Antananarivo airport.

Saturday, Sept. 7 (Antananarivo)

— Courtesy visit to the president in the Iavoloha Palace.

— Meeting with government authorities, leaders of civil society and the diplomatic corps in the Ceremony Building. Speech by pope.

— Recitation of midday prayer in the Discalced Carmelite monastery. Homily by pope.

— Lunch in the apostolic nunciature.

— Meeting with the bishops of Madagascar in the Andohalo cathedral. Speech by pope.

— Visit to the tomb of Blessed Victoire Rasoamanarivo.

— Vigil with young people at the Soamandrakizay diocesan field. Speech by pope.

Sunday, Sept. 8 (Antananarivo)

— Mass at the Soamandrakizay diocesan field. Homily by pope.

— Lunch with the papal entourage at the nunciature.

— Visit to the Akamasoa “Community of Good Friends.” Greeting by the pope.

— Prayer for workers at the Mahatzana building site. Prayer by pope.

— Meeting with priests, religious and seminarians in the College of St. Michael. Speech by pope.

Monday, Sept. 9 (Antananarivo-Port Louis-Antananarivo)

7:30 a.m. (12:30 a.m.) Departure by air for Port Louis, Mauritius.

10:40 a.m. (2:40 a.m.) Arrival ceremony at the Port Louis airport.

— Mass at the monument to Mary, Queen of Peace. Homily by pope.

— Lunch with members of the Epicopal Conference of the Indian Ocean.

— Private visit to the Shrine of Blessed Jacques-Desire Laval, the “apostle of Mauritus.”

— Courtesy visit with the president in the presidential palace.

— Meeting with the prime minister in the presidential palace.

— Meeting with government authorities, civil society leaders and the diplomatic corps in the presidential palace. Speech by pope.

— Farewell ceremony at the Port Louis airport.

— 7 p.m. (11 a.m.) Departure by air to Antananarivo.

— 8 p.m. (1 p.m.) Arrival at Antananarivo airport.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 (Antananarivo-Rome)

— Farewell ceremony at the Antananarivo airport.

— 9:20 a.m. (2:20 a.m.) Departure for Rome.

— 7 p.m. (1 p.m.) Arrival at Rome’s Ciampino airport.

