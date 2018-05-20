Pope makes cinema history with debut in ‘Beyond the Sun’

Pope Francis makes cinematic history by appearing in the family movie “Beyond The Sun,” which releases this week. This is the first time a pope has ever appeared in a feature film.
Written and directed by Graciela Rodriguez Gilio, “Beyond The Sun” is a modern-day tale of hope, faith and courage based on stories from the Bible. The film chronicles the adventures of four young friends in search of God. The uplifting story is intended to spiritually engage, and encourage audiences of all ages to transmit Jesus’ words, to understand them and integrate them to live a better life, make good choices and help others.
Filmmakers were asked to create cinema that would appeal to children and families, and bring a message of hope, joy, and God’s love to all audiences.
All profits from the film will be donated to Los Hogares de Cristo and El Almendro. These charities, close to Pope Francis’s heart, are located in his home-country of Argentina and provide aid to at-risk children and young adults.
Distributed by AMBI Distribution, “Beyond The Sun” is now available for purchase across multiple platforms including iTunes, Amazon, and TUGG.
