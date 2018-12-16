 Kids at a Vatican charity give Pope Francis a birthday cake

Pope Francis hugs a baby dressed as Santa Claus during audience with children and family from the dispensary of Santa Marta, a Vatican charity that offers special help to mothers and children in need, in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (Credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia.)

Children who frequent a Vatican pediatric dispensary have given Pope Francis a birthday cake, a day before he turns 82.

Francis joked with them Sunday, saying he hoped “such a big cake doesn’t give indigestion” and blew out a candle atop the treat decorated in the Vatican’s yellow-and-white official colors.

He said children are good at teaching grown-ups to be humble, to better understand life and people.

Francis said: “The proud, the arrogant, can’t understand life because they’re incapable of lowering themselves.”

As if to make his point, Francis declined to sit on an upholstered chair, opting to perch on the Vatican auditorium’s stage steps.

The charity dispensary, with the help of doctors, nurses and other volunteers, assists some 400 children, many of them from immigrant families, and their mothers.

