 Parish sells masks to help retired bishops, priests, imams

Parish sells masks to help retired bishops, priests, imams

Parish sells masks to help retired bishops, priests, imams

A student wears a protective mask a classroom at a school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, May 25, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Raising money by selling cloth face masks, a parish in the Ivory Coast has begun a project to provide food and other necessities to retired bishops, priests, ministers and imams. (Credit: Luc Gnago/Reuters via CNS.)

Raising money by selling white cloth face masks, a parish in the Ivory Coast has begun a project to provide food and other necessities to retired bishops, priests, ministers and imams.

ROME– Raising money by selling white cloth face masks, a parish in the Ivory Coast has begun a project to provide food and other necessities to retired bishops, priests, ministers and imams.

“We must not and cannot abandon old priests who gave a lot, emeritus bishops who did a lot,” said Father Eric Norbert Abekan, pastor of the Holy Family parish in the Riviera neighborhood of Abidjan.

Fides, the news agency of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, said the parish’s “White Masks” project launched May 30 “to offer support to vulnerable people and in particular to emeritus bishops, retired priests, pastors and imams, as well as elders, widows and orphans who live in serious precarious situations, aggravated by the social and economic lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“In concrete terms, the movement offers food donations and non-food basic necessities to these people,” the priest said.

About 42 percent of Ivory Coast’s population is Muslim, while Christians account for about 34 percent of the population.

Abekan said the parish hopes the “White Masks” will not be a temporary initiative but will continue. “What we want to do with the people who are helping us with the ‘White Masks’ is to make the gestures of generosity carried out during the COVID-19 crisis continue substantially throughout life.”

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo