YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – A leading African prelate, who praised President Donald Trump for his commitment to African in his first term, has voiced hope that in his second term Trump won’t follow through on some campaign rhetoric, including mass deportations and an isolationist foreign policy.

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Lagos, Nigeria, said a new American isolationism could result in some key programs being scrapped which could prove disastrous for an African continent that needs them.

The following are excerpts from a Crux interview with Kaigama.

Crux: Trump won against an African –American, Asian-American woman. Is that the outcome you expected?

Kaigama: Democracy is a game of numbers, and the majority always carries the vote. In any democratic dispensation, there are bound to be winners and losers. Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential elections defeating Democrat rival, Harris. The results show a clear gender divide. While women favored Harris, over half of male voters went with Trump. Many were excited about the historic bid of Kamala Harris, the first Black and Southeast Asian woman to run for presidency. The Harris bid energized activists and others in America.

But the Harris campaign was always running uphill. She served as Vice President to a President whose approval rating plunged. Despite her electoral defeat, I think the stage has been set for Black women to continue to build political strength. Probably America is not ready for a woman or a Black woman to be in charge at this point in history. Hopefully, the time may definitely come someday.

Trump has promised mass deportation of people he describes as “illegal aliens,” whom he blames for various problems Americans are facing today. What are your thoughts on this plan, and what would such a policy mean for Africa?

Immigration was a cornerstone of Trump’s 2024 campaign, and he repeatedly touted promises of mass deportation. He promised to deport one million people who do not have legal permission to be in the United States. He won a landslide victory largely because Americans embrace his policy to secure the border and implement mass deportation for illegal migrants.

In his first term, Trump introduced measures that curbed immigration from several African countries, including Nigeria, Eritrea, Sudan and Tanzania. Trump tends to say extreme things, but I am sure he is also open to negotiations.

Democracy is a game of compromises. He may not follow through on all his threats. It is important, however, to recognize that the constitution provides due process for everyone in the country, not just U.S. citizens, so Trump may not just round up people and send them out of the country.

He should instead devise a means to provide undocumented immigrants with a legal alternative. otherwise, migrants will keep finding ways to cross the border illegally. Aside from the legal and humanitarian issues, a mass deportation of millions of people would entail enormous budgetary and economic costs and be a logistical nightmare.

So far as I have gathered, Donald Trump is not against immigrants, but illegal immigrants. Many leaders who want the best for their citizens might do the same. Not to maltreat and punish foreigners but to sanitize immigration, encourage legal visas and prod citizens to work by themselves for the betterment of the country.

However, it is crucial to recognize that migration is a complex issue that requires thoughtful and humane solutions. Seeking to address the root causes of migration, such as poverty, violence, and lack of opportunities, both in the countries of origin and in the host countries, would also be effective within this context.

This surely is an issue of empathy.

In the words of Pope Francis, “Migrants and refugees are not pawns on the chessboard of humanity. They are children, women, and men who leave or are forced to leave their homes for various reasons, who share a legitimate desire for knowing and having, but above all for being more.”

We must approach this issue with empathy and a commitment to finding solutions that respect the dignity and rights of all individuals. Ultimately, our response to the challenges of migration should be guided by the principles of love, justice, and solidarity.

What would Trump’s deportation policy, if he were to follow through on that promise, mean for Africa?

Looking at the side of Africa on this, the impact of such a policy could be profound. Many African countries already face significant challenges, including economic instability, political unrest, and social inequality. The sudden influx of deported individuals could strain already limited resources and exacerbate existing problems.

Additionally, the psychological and emotional toll on those deported and their families would be immense, as they would have to rebuild their lives in a context that may be unfamiliar and unwelcoming. If there are feasible ways to meet the legal demands of the country, migrants with discrepancies should be aware and act accordingly.

The President-elect also talks about his America-first policy, which is in a way an isolationist stance. What do you think this would mean for democracy, and other crucial issues affecting the African continent such as humanitarian aid?

During his campaign, President-elect Trump was loud and clear on what he wants to do in another term. The consequences of U.S. diplomacy under Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda cannot be fathomed right now.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which has enabled eligible African countries to export some of their produce to the U.S. without paying taxes since 2000, has been a very commendable initiative. During his previous administration, Trump said the scheme would not be renewed when it expires in 2025.

Cutting AGOA could have a significant impact on the economy of Africa. Africa gets most of its humanitarian aid from the United States, which donated almost $3.7 billion over this financial year. But Trump’s last administration repeatedly made proposals to slash foreign aid worldwide. If the cuts are implemented, traditional US policies with respect to health, democracy promotion, and security assistance in Africa will be removed.

There are also worries Trump might shut the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, PEPFAR, a long-running US initiative that has poured huge sums into fighting HIV in Africa.

While Trump has been away from the presidency, Russia has stepped up its presence in Africa. It has provided troops and arms to countries hit by jihadist militants, such as Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. Will Trump offer support to African countries in an attempt to push Russia out?

This scenario remains to be seen. However, Trump has in the past stepped in to help Nigeria fight Boko Haram, a group of Islamist militants which has plagued the West African country for 15 years. When our communities in northern Nigeria were under attack by Boko Haram, it was Trump who ultimately approved the purchase of Tucano jets, allowing us to strengthen our defenses. Trump should be applauded for taking the right step in the right direction on this matter.

What is your opinion about Trump’s isolationist stance?

We cannot forget that the United States is a significant partner in various development initiatives, including health, education, and infrastructure projects. A shift towards isolationism could result in decreased funding and support for these critical areas, slowing down progress and development on the continent.

It is okay to look inward and internally first before external outreach, but if the aim is indeed a bend towards the isolationist stance, then it is necessary (for the sake of human empathy) to re-examine the move before taking it. Collaboration serves the human family better. It is essential to recognize that the interconnectedness of our world means that the challenges faced by one region can have ripple effects globally.

Pope Francis has often emphasized that we are all part of one human family, and our actions should reflect solidarity and compassion for one another. In the eighth paragraph of the encyclical “Fratelli Tutti,” he writes, “No one can face life in isolation… We need a community that supports and helps us, in which we can help one another to keep looking ahead.”