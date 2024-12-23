Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – In the wake of a devastating cyclone that’s left at least 75 dead in Mozambique, the Catholic bishop of the capital city of the hardest-hit province has issued an appeal to the international community “to support us here in Cabo Delgado to alleviate this suffering.”

“The sadness of war has now been compounded by the sadness of tropical cyclone Chido,” said Bishop Antonio Juliasse Ferreira Sandramo, referring not only to persistent conflict in Cabo Delgado but also to post-election violence that has claimed dozens of lives in Mozambique.

Ferreira about a “frightening scene of destruction,” in an interview with the pontifical charity Aid to the Church in Need.

“In our diocese, close to 50 churches, from parish headquarters to the churches of local communities were either destroyed or sustained damage to their roofs,” Ferreira said.

“We also have schools which had their roofs blown off, or floors destroyed, and a lot of other assets were wrecked as well,” he said.

The storm that made landfall in Mozambique Dec. 15 has also left over 600 people injured. The impact has been particularly felt in the Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa provinces, areas already reeling from months of devastating conflict.

The storm has caused widespread destruction to shelters, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure, significantly eroding community resilience and deepening existing vulnerabilities. Authorities in Mozambique estimate that 80 percent of the houses in several districts were devastated.

Ferreira gave more detail on the destruction speaking to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

“The power supply was damaged, and communication towers also fell,” he said. “If there’s no power, there’s no drinking water supply. The lack of power and communication extends to the other districts that have been affected. The cities of Pemba, Metuge, Xiúre and Namuno were the areas most affected by this cyclone, and destruction is everywhere.”

He said the cyclone easily destroyed people’s homes because they were made of fragile material, mostly mud and sticks.

“Those who have houses that have been improved a little, the ceilings have been damaged. Some have lost paneling, others have completely lost their roofs,” Ferreira said.

The Pan African Theology and Pastoral Network (PACTPAN) offered words of prayer and encouragement to the people of Mozambique. In comments to Crux, Sr. Jane Kimathi, Director of Programs, expressed the network’s solidarity.

“As we reflect on the Christmas season, a time that brings hope, love, and peace, our hearts are heavy with the knowledge of the immense challenges faced by the people of Mozambique following Cyclone Chido,” said Kimathi, who is also a lecturer at the Catholic University of Nairobi.

“The destruction of homes, schools, and health facilities, as well as the loss of over 50 churches in Cabo Delgado, represents a painful reality for so many,” she said. She described the catastrophe as “an added burden” for a region already ravaged by conflict.

“The cyclone has displaced thousands, leaving many without basic needs such as food, water, and shelter. The destruction of churches in Cabo Delgado, vital centers of community and faith, adds to the grief. Yet, the Church remains a steadfast source of hope and strength for the people,” Kimathi told Crux.

“Our prayers and solidarity serve as a beacon of hope,” she said, and called for much-needed humanitarian aid “to provide life-saving relief, including food, clean water, shelter, and medical care. By coming together, we can offer the support necessary to help rebuild lives and restore dignity to those affected.”

“Let this Christmas season inspire us all to take action in the spirit of compassion and unity. Through prayer and practical support, we can help Mozambique recover and emerge from this tragedy with renewed strength and resilience,” she told Crux.

Cyclone Chido is the second to hit the region in just five years, reinforcing the growing impacts of climate change. In 2019, Cyclone Kenneth left 2.5 million people in a situation of vulnerability.

Good news might be coming from far off Brazil. The National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), Caritas Brasileira, the Conference of Religious of Brazil (CRB) and the Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS) have all joined forces to launch the ‘SOS Mozambique’ campaign.

The aim is to mobilize emergency funds for the diocese of Pemba, making it possible to purchase essential items and provide immediate humanitarian support.

“I thank you in advance for any kind of support, any kind of help that can come to the aid of these people who have now been left homeless, without a roof over their heads, without food, without water,” Ferreira said.