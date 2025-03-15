South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir, left, and vice-president Riek Machar, right, shake hands after meetings in Juba, South Sudan, on Oct. 20, 2019, to discuss outstanding issues to the peace deal. (Credit: Sam Mednick/AP.)

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Violence is worsening in South Sudan according to the Vatican representative to the African country, saying the world’s newest nation is facing “another season of bloodshed.”

Archbishop Séamus Patrick Horgan is the first ever Apostolic Nuncio to South Sudan and was speaking at Saint Theresa Cathedral in Juda on March 9.

South Sudan, one of Africa’s most diverse countries with over 60 major ethnic groups, gained independence from Sudan on July 9, 2011, following a 2005 agreement that ended Africa’s longest-running civil war.

But in 2013, the newly independent country descended into civil chaos after President Salva Kiir accused his former vice-president, Dr Riek Machar, of plotting to overthrow him.

Despite repeated attempts at peace agreements and cease-fires in 2015, 2017, and 2018, political violence and instability have persisted between government forces and opposition factions in South Sudan.

“Pope Francis continues to follow the events in South Sudan and prays for this country. We can now return those prayers, praying for his recovery, praying for his healing,” Horgan said.

“This country is facing another season of bloodshed, and it is a tragedy that Lent should begin in this way,” the archbishop said.

The Vatican representative said he regretted that the country should be going up in smoke at the period of Lent – a sacred time for Christians to embrace fasting, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

Emphasizing the fact that Lent is a time of personal and national conversion, the archbishop urged Christians to turn away from violence and embrace love as Christ taught.

“We must start by converting from the violence that can destroy us. Christians should not be involved in this sort of combat,” Horgan insisted.

“The season of Lent calls us urgently to that conversion this year,” he said.

In comments to Crux, Father John Gbemboyo, Director of Social Communication for the Bishops Conference of Sudan and South Sudan, said that the situation in Suth Sudan is critical, marking a severe humanitarian crisis, and widespread displacement of the population.

“Reports indicate that civilians are caught in the crossfire and face targeted killings,” he said.

South Sudan is one of the world’s poorest countries despite its vast oil resources and fertile lands, with 90 percent of the territory being suitable for agriculture. Nearly 11 million people in the world’s newest nation are dealing with severe humanitarian crises, conflict, poverty, and displacement.

“It is time to turn the page,” Horgan said as he pleaded with the entire people of the East African nation to commit themselves to the cause of peace.

“It is time for a commitment to an urgent and much-needed transformation. The process of peace and reconciliation needs a new start,” the archbishop said.

Besides conflict, South Sudan also reels from the impacts of climate change.

In an interview with Vatican Radio, Bishop Christian Carlassare of Bentiu explained that the country is subject to periods of extreme rainfall and extreme drought, noting that “the past four years have seen severe flooding, displacing a million people annually.”

As a result, “agriculture is struggling, and access to food is becoming even more difficult.”

The bishop said large areas of arable land have been submerged, and many animals have died from diseases caused by the stagnant water.

“Those affected have had to look for new homes due to their abject poverty and the relocation has often been met with hostile reactions from the local population,” he said.