People attend the funeral of a man that was killed by attackers in the Zike farming community in north-central Nigeria on April 15, 2025. (Credit: Samson Omale/AP.)

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – A leading Nigerian prelate says faith-based organizations in the Sahel region have become soft targets for extremists.

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of the Abuja Archdiocese was speaking in an exclusive interview following a regional meeting of West African bishops that took place in Dakar in Senegal designed to tackle extremism.

“The number of churches, mosques, Christians, Muslims, priests, pastors, and imams being kidnapped and maimed by these radical extremists is alarming,” Kaigama said.

Organizations including Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), Islamic State in the West African Province (ISWAP), and others have been wreaking havoc across the Sahel, constituted of portions of at least 11 countries — Burkina Faso, Chad, Eritrea, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, and Sudan.

A report by International Christian Concern indicates that “terrorist groups in the Sahel are increasingly taking the place of failed governments,” and thus are creating a semblance of legitimacy.

Kaigama explains that terrorism in the region is driven by a broad range of factors, including extreme poverty and a system of exclusion.

“Violent extremism is the product of historical, political, economic and social circumstances, including the impact of regional and global power politics,” the archbishop said.

“Growing horizontal inequalities are one of the consistently cited drivers of violent extremism. Critically, unemployment or poverty alone is not the only factor inciting violence and extremism: Perceptions of injustice, human-rights violations, social-political exclusion, widespread corruption or sustained mistreatment of certain groups, are also considered important factors. When all these inequalities come together for a particular group, radical movements and violence are more likely to erupt,” he said.

Kaigama said religious extremism has had devastating consequences for faith communities. It has disrupted traditional leadership, endangered national security, and inflicted severe economic losses.

“The greatest impact of religious extremism is the transformation of a tolerant, accommodative and pluralistic society into an intolerant and exclusionist one. The intolerance of ordinary citizens matters because it impacts the socio-political sphere of the society. Due to prevalent religious, ethnic and sectarian intolerance, people have less heterogeneous peer groups, they are more critical of others’ behavior and faith, and they do not feel free to express themselves because of the fear of negative consequences,” he told Crux.

The archbishop said the violence has also exacerbated existing religious tensions and as a result given rise to deep suspicion and distrust between Muslim and Christian communities.

Moreover, Kaigama explained further extremism has led to the displacement of communities, further exacerbating societal instability.

“Education suffers as millions of children are deprived of learning opportunities, putting an entire generation at risk of unemployment and social exclusion,” he said.

He said the psychological toll is equally devastating, as individuals live under constant threat and internalized trauma, leading to anxiety, loss of confidence, and even psychological deterioration.

The economic repercussions, the prelate continued, are severe, with businesses shutting down, poverty and unemployment increasing, and crime rates rising.

“Extremism also has a devastating impact on women’s mobility, social protection and services. Many women are left as heads of households and a significant number as widows. Displacement has rendered many women homeless and more vulnerable to exploitation. The loss of loved ones also has a psychological and social impact on these women,” Kaigama said.

We will never abandon our faith

The Nigerian prelate said that the attacks on Christianity will not taint the resolve of Christians to stay true to their faith.

“All we can do is to continue to pray that the extremists come to see the light, repent, and turn a new leaf,” he said.

“We will never abandon our faith as a consequence of this mayhem,’ he added and explained that the attacks could actually be “the supreme price” Christians must pay for “embracing the faith and at this point we believe that only God can save us from the vitriolic attacks by these radical terrorists.”

As the attacks get worse, Kaigama challenged religious leaders and indeed all Christians to see peace as “a Gospel imperative.”

“Peacebuilding and nation-building are never completed tasks. Every generation has to establish national cohesion and peace. Peace advances development, growth and progress. Fostering peace in the society, for the Christian, is a gospel imperative and not an aspect of our faith that is just an optional extra. The very basis of peace, namely goodwill, justice, and fair play are unfortunately grossly lacking in our society,” he said.

He admitted that religious communities play a multifaceted role in contributing to peacebuilding, both positively and sometimes negatively, depending on the specific context and the actors involved.

“They can be powerful agents of peace by promoting dialogue, fostering reconciliation, and empowering individuals to act peacefully. However, religious rhetoric and actions can also be used to justify violence and conflict,” Kaigama explained.