YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Beyond hopes for spiritual renewal and reconciliation in a country fractured by violence, Pope Leo XVI’s planned visit to Cameroon has sparked what the Archbishop of Bamenda describes as “an infrastructure miracle.”

In a wide-ranging interview on PRC TV – a channel affiliated with the Presidency of the Republic that broadcasts news about presidential activities – Archbishop Andrew Nkea stated that the papal visit has served as an unmatched catalyst for socio-economic and infrastructural development in Bamenda. This city, where nearly all development had stalled – either due to the ongoing separatist conflict or government neglect – has experienced significant progress.

The archbishop marveled at the “miraculous” transformation taking place, including the construction of new highways, the installation of running water in areas that lacked it for decades, and the historic reopening of the Bamenda airport after six years of inactivity.

“I am Archbishop of Bamenda, and what I am seeing here is nothing short of a miracle,” Nkea said.

“Highways are being built, roads in the quarters are being constructed.” He said since the Bamenda Archdiocese was opened in 1970, there has never been a sustainable source of water for the bishops’ residence that happens to be found on a hill.

“All of a sudden, water is going up to my hill,” Nkea said, thanks to the coming of Pope Leo.

Terrence Shey Tume, a motorcycle rider in Bamenda, told Crux Now that for years, riding his bike through the streets of Bamenda was a nightmare.

“Roads were filled with potholes. I could spend a whole day and not make up to 5,000 CFA (about $8.) This has changed. The roads are so smooth that one can close his eyes and still ride his bicycle,” he said.

And with approximately 650,000 people expected to attend the Bamenda stop of the visit, along with at least 750 priests and bishops, the hotel sector is also on the rise.

Nkea said that for the first time in seven years, a plane will land at Bamenda airport.

“The pope will not carry all these roads, water, hotels and other development projects back to Rome,” the archbishop said.

“Bamenda people will benefit from these roads, because when the pope goes, these roads will remain with us,” he added.

The archbishop recently distributed helmets to bikers in Bamenda because he fears that the good roads might become a source of danger.

“In late January, I met with motorcycle taxi operators to emphasize the need for collaboration during the construction works, highlighting that these roads are a permanent legacy for the community. We also distributed safety helmets, recognizing that improved infrastructure often leads to higher speeds and a greater risk of falling. We urged the riders to use the helmets to prevent head injuries on the tarmac,” the archbishop said.

The pope’s effect is also felt in other areas he will visit.

Cameroonians, witnessing such a transformation, have been vocal in their praise, with some telling Crux Now that it would be great if the pope visited Cameroon every year.

“It will become our development blueprint since our government has always failed to develop even the basics to make life better for us,” Assumpta Demse, a member of the Catholic Women’s Association told Crux Now.

Pope Leo will visit Bamenda, the capital of the war-torn North West region, during his stay in Cameroon, where he will meet with religious and traditional leaders as well as civil society members to discuss justice and peace. In Douala, the economic capital, he will meet with youth to address issues of unemployment and migration. In Yaoundé, he will meet with government officials to talk about good governance.

A visit unlike others

Although the improved infrastructure definitely creates a celebratory mood among the citizens, the pope’s visit, according to Mgr. William Neba, General Coordinator of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Bamenda, signifies something larger than just an ordinary Apostolic visit.

In a letter dated April 2, 2026, sent to the bishops, clergy, religious, and lay members of the Bamenda Catholic Church, Father William Neba highlighted the seriousness of the moment.

“This visit is not just like any other Apostolic Visit… but this one has significant overtones, especially for us in this province, when we look back on what we have gone through for the past nine years and are still going through today,” he said.

“The Holy Father shall celebrate Holy Mass for Peace and Justice at the Bamenda International Airport,” Neba added.

The archbishop of Bamenda had recently come under intense scrutiny for emphasizing the need for a return to peace: He overlooked the importance of justice.

By including the word justice in his April 2 letter, Neba suggests that Pope Leo might be more interested in addressing the root causes of the conflict, and “the Peace and Justice our Province has been longing for… may become a reality.”