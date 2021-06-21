Nearly seven months later, new Manila cardinal gets his red hat, ring

MANILA, Philippines — Cardinal José Advíncula, Manila’s new archbishop, received his red hat and ring from the Philippines’ papal nuncio after two postponements.

Ucanews.com reported the June 18 event in the Capiz Archdiocese made history, as Cardinal Advíncula became the first Manila archbishop to receive the red hat in the Philippines. He missed a Vatican consistory last November due to COVID-19 restrictions.

His installation in Manila will be June 24 at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

Only two bishops, 12 priests and several others attended the presentation of the hat and ring in Roxas City, capital of Capiz province and more than 200 miles from Manila, ucanews.com reported.

“I expected to serve Capiz until the Lord calls me back to him, but this is just my expectation. The Holy Father has called me to go to Manila, and I have to obey,” Advíncula said in his homily at the Mass.

“Please accompany me with your prayers as I journey into this new field of ministry.”

Advíncula received his red hat and ring while kneeling before Archbishop Charles J. Brown, the pope’s representative to the Philippines.

Brown said it is “very rare” for new cardinals to receive their red hat and ring outside of Rome; “that is why today we do this with extraordinary joy.”

“So, we wish Cardinal Advíncula all the best in his final days here in Capiz, and we promise that we will pray for him.”