St. Gregory’s High School and College in Old Dhaka in Bangladesh. (Credit: Archdiocese of Dhaka.)

MUMBAI, India – A Catholic church in Bangladesh has been closed indefinitely following acts of violence and vandalism.

St. Gregory’s High School and College in Old Dhaka experienced attacks alongside other schools after a student at another institution died after allegations of medical malpractice.

On Sunday, a mob of more than 500 attacked the Catholic school, and injured two employees.

The classrooms, canteen and teachers’ lounge at the school were also vandalized.

Bangladesh has been experiencing a wave of Islamist attacks on religious minorities for months, and these haven’t ended with the appointment of Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus as interim leader in August.

“Due to the emerging situation, all types of class, exams and offices of the morning shift and day shift of the school and college branch will remain closed until further notice, as per the decision of the school’s governing committee,” St. Gregory’s High School said in a statement.

“The cleaning and renovation works of the institution is an emergency requirement and time-consuming. The school’s activities will begin when everything will be favorable,” the statement continued.

Archbishop Bejoy D’Cruze of Dhaka condemned the attacks on the school.

“This ‘Indirectly happened’ – students from the majority community were protesting the unfortunate death of a student in hospital, the protests spilled out on the streets, our St. Gregory’s students were mere spectators, but the students from the other college, attacked them, assuming that they were supporting the hospital,” he told Crux.

“Those students then entered St. Gregory’s and vandalized the school and college. Things are not in order; we got indirectly drawn into it. However, there are many elements against us, we get the effects of malpractice here and there,” the archbishop said.

“It’s is also suspected that disgruntled elements instigated the vandalism. Regrettably, our services have created us a few enemies… We have limitations on the number of students we can admit to our educational institutions, and this causes us to be targeted. Our Educational institutions, serve the majority population, which is nearly 85 percent. Christian students are very, very few,” D’Cruze said.

“In spite of the vandalism and damage, we have filed only a General Diary, as we know that students have a future, they were emotional and damaged, but we have to consider their future,” he added.

“We are for peace; we have suspended classes due to tensions and told our students not to get involved and not join any groups… We are for peace,” the archbishop told Crux.

Brother Placido Peter Ribeiro, the principal St. Gregory’s High School and College, told Asia News the attack “was a premeditated assault.”

“Restoration work, including cleaning and repairing the extensive damage, is already underway. These efforts are both urgent and time-consuming. We aim to resume normal school activities as soon as the premises are fully restored and safe for students and staff,” he said.