MUMBAI, India – Catholics in India have been hit with a devastating fire that destroyed St. Theresa of Child Jesus Chapel in Chokragaon village in Assam on the night of January 15.

The chapel, a 75-year-old structure in the Ambagaon parish in the Diocese of Tezpur, was reduced to ashes, according to Father Xavier Narzary, the secretary to the Bishop of Tezpur.

He mentioned that the village was a vibrant Catholic community.

“Although it is a village, our community is home to an impressive 160 Catholic families, from which many religious sisters and priests have emerged over the years. The villagers will now be compelled to travel to their Parish Church or gather in one another’s homes to continue their prayers and spiritual gatherings,” he added, reported Catholic Connect.

Father Ambrose Musahary, parish priest of St Theresa’s Church in Ambagaon parish, less than a mile away, said it was a horrible event.

“On the night of January 15, 2025, I got a phone call from one of our catholic villagers that the chapel was on fire. I rushed to the site and reached in ten minutes but the fire had consumed the chapel. Within half an hour, the fire brigade and police arrived. They put off the smouldering embers and took articles for forensics,” he told Crux.

In Assam, in northeast India, Christians make up 3.74 percent of the population, exceeding the national average of 2.3 percent.

Bishop Michael Akasius Toppo of Tezpur was saddened by the event.

“Our sacred chapel has been reduced to ashes. Our sacred has been desecrated, Our place of worship, which was part of the lives of the community, is burnt, roof wooden windows, altar, crucifix, statues et cetera,” he told Crux.

“This chapel was built in 1950 with people and families of all denominations living in peace and harmony. While we don’t know who or why, the authorities have told us that it was intentionally torched,” he said.

Just last Sunday [January 12], Two local young men were ordained to the priesthood and on Monday they celebrated their First Mass in the courtyard and nearly all the local village people from all denominations came,” the bishop said.

He noted the Church is observing “Unity Week” and “we are experiencing an intense solidarity of ecumenical Christian unity due the chapel fire, uniting through prayer, suffering, anguish and cooperation.”

“Ecumenical Christian organizations, including the Assam Christian Forum and the United Christian Forum of Udalguri, have extended their solidarity to me, the villagers, they are assisting in whatever way they can. Attacks on places of worship not only damage the physical structures but also undermine the unity and fabric of the community,” Toppo told Crux.

He said police are investigating the fire and are patrolling the village to provide security.

“The Chief Territorial Council called our people for a meeting to find out details of the incident and losses incurred. People are very pained; they have begun a Novena to Mary interceding for rebuilding of their chapel and for protection. The people cannot understand who or why someone could burn down the Chapel where everyone was welcomed,” the bishop added.

He also said he ordained another young man to the priesthood this week, and in another village, the diocese has nine new priests this year.

“We are Pilgrims of Hope this Jubilee Year, though tinged with sadness over the Chapel burning. We are filled with great hope, our chapel, and church village community, will be rebuilt,” Toppo said.