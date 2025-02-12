Listen

MUMBAI, India – Archbishop John Rodrigues took hold of the Archdiocese of Bombay saying as leaders of the Church must strive with all their effort with excellence in ministry and their service to society.

He took over after the retirement of Cardinal Oswald Gracias, who retired after turning 80.

The Mass was celebrated on Tuesday at the Holy Name Cathedral in Mumbai, and was attended by Gracias, Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, and Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal.

During his homily, Rodrigues said the Church is called to reflect the newness and joy that Jesus Christ brings.

“Jesus replaces all the old laws and gives them a new law now, of Love. He gives them the assurance that those who accept this message will experience that newness and renewal within and will be filled with joy,” the archbishop said.

“We encounter the Lord in the Church in a very special way through the sacraments. The ordained ministers have a special role in this; in letting each of the sacraments be a joyful celebration, even the Sacrament of Penance – we rejoice that the Lord renews our life and even when we fall, He lifts us up by His grace and love and fills us with joy,” he continued.

He then spoke about the 2025 Jubilee year which began in Rome at Christmas with the them “Pilgrims of Hope.”

“The Jubilee Year that we are celebrating is a reminder of this – we celebrate our faith; we rejoice in the Lord. The Jubilee logo has very bright colors, when I look at it, I feel happy, it somehow brings joy to my heart. When I see those figures all moving towards Christ, once more we experience that joy that Christ brings. Lifted on the cross, He draws all peoples to himself, to experience salvation, renewal and joy. The Lord is with us, the Church rejoices in His presence,” Rodrigues said.

Remembering the World Day of the Sick, the archbishop said hope “strengthens us in times of trial.”

“In times of illness we sense our human frailty, yet we also experience the closeness and compassion of our God. When Jesus shared our human suffering, God does not abandon us, and God often amazes us by granting us strength that we never expected and would never have found on our own,” he said.

Rodrigues also spoke about families and the sacrament of marriage.

“Your love, your commitment, your dedication is a sign of Christ’s love for all of us and in so many ways you, dear couples and families, continue to let the light of Christ shine – to fight challenges and difficulties despite economic difficulties that you face, despite the pressures of society inviting you to take the easy way out, you stand firm in faith in the light of Christ shines through you,” the archbishop said.

“You are witnesses of the Church wherever the Lord sends you. May you continue to radiate the love of Christ. We pray also for couples and families who are struggling and going through a crisis. May the self-sacrificing love of Christ and the guidance of the Holy spirit, help them and heal them,” he added.

He also said Christians should acknowledge their “imperfection and our need for the Lord.”

“We are to do our best – to strive with all our effort with excellence in our ministry, in our place of work, in our responsibilities, in our jobs, in our service to society. We are called to grow, to deepen our love, to deepen our relationships, to be more caring for others and we do our best,” Rodrigues said.

At the end of the Mass, a special tribute was paid to Gracias through a short video celebrating the cardinal’s dedicated service to the archdiocese.