MUMBAI, India – Archbishop John Rodrigues of Bombay told parents expecting newborns the Church respects life at its weakest, including babies.

Saying Mass for Expectant Parents on the Solemnity of the Annunciation at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount in Bandra, the archbishop said there are both positives and negatives in society when addressing children.

“We see many people rallying together for different issues … We see this also in people coming together and networking. We must affirm this positive trend in society. The interconnectedness of all life,” Rodrigues said.

“The second trend that we notice in society that is negative is that of valuing life only in terms of its utility. If this life is used full and can do something for society when we value it, that is not what the church holds,” he added.

“The Church stands up and protects life at every moment, and particularly when life is at its weakest, the life of terminally ill. Standing therefore for the rights of that person that God alone is the one who decides the life of a person, and upholding also the like of the unborn child in the womb. From womb to tomb, we are called to defend and protect life to care for life, to affirm life, and support it in all moments,” the archbishop continued.

He noted the Church is currently in a Jubilee year, and Pope Francis is reminding people that Jesus is their hope.

Rodrigues also pointed out a number of countries are now experiencing a declining in birth rate.

“There are so many pressures on young couples today. and yet people are called to be open to life and you who have gathered here today for this celebration in a special way, have expressed your desire to be open life,” he said.

“Your willingness to respond to God’s invitation to you and so society and the church’s core to support those who are in this particular phase of life. We have to avoid narrow individualism and being solidity with our brothers and sisters to affirm the gift of life,” the archbishop said.

“My dear couples who are expecting a child, openness to life means saying yes to God’s plan, just as Mary did, and you have said that yes together as a couple,” he said.