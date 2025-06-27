Listen

MUMBAI, India – In Pakistan, the Supreme Court on June 25 ordered the acquittal of an elderly Christian on death row for 23 years on a blasphemy conviction.

His lawyer said the court determined a person of unsound mind could not be held liable for such a crime.

In 2001, authorities reportedly arrested Anwar Kenneth after he was accused of writing letters perceived as blasphemous towards Muhammad and the Qur’an. Kenneth was charged with “insulting the Prophet Muhammad” – a capital crime in Pakistan.

In July 2002, a court in Lahore sentenced Kenneth to death after he plead guilty. On June 30, 2014, the Lahore High Court upheld Kenneth’s sentence.

Supreme Court attorney Rana Abdul Hameed told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News, that a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court acquitted Anwar Kenneth, a 72-year-old Catholic, of the blasphemy allegations.

“It is very unfortunate that an elderly man has languished in various prisons for over two decades despite his mental health condition,” Hameed, a Muslim, told the news agency.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to acquit him in view of his mental illness, though after a prolonged delay, will help in highlighting the plight of dozens of other blasphemy prisoners who are also suffering from mental health challenges, yet their cases have been pending for years,” he added.

Hameed lauded the Supreme Court judges for making the right decision despite pressure from lawyers affiliated with various Islamist groups, including the Khatm-e-Nabbuwat (Finality of Prophethood) Lawyers Forum.

“These lawyers and clerics caused a ruckus in the courtroom as soon as the judges announced the acquittal order,” Hameed said. “Kenneth’s acquittal is a big setback to them, as it will have an impact on all blasphemy cases of similar nature.”

He added that the court’s detailed order would be issued in two or three days, paving the way for Kenneth’s release from prison.

Joseph Janssen a Pakistani minority rights activist tweeted, on June 26: “After two years of relentless legal battle and tireless advocacy by Jubilee Campaign lawyers, justice has prevailed.”

Dominican Father James Channan, director of the Peace Center in Lahore, applauded the decision.

“It is really very sad and shocking that how blasphemy laws are misused, even for those persons who have unsound mind,” he told Crux.

“Thanks to the judges of the Supreme Court for doing justice. Justice is delayed but justice is done,” Channan said.

“However, I lament that Anwar Kenneth has lost very precious 23 years of his life. Now, those who falsely accused him of blasphemy must be put behind bars – at least for 23 years,” the priest said.

“Moreover, our authorities and law makers must look into the grave misuse of blasphemy laws. And assure that they are not misused and not used to settle personal scores,” he told Crux.