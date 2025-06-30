Listen

MANILA, Philippines – An ecumenical human rights group opposed the request of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte for the International Criminal Court to temporarily release him from detention.

Deaconess Rubylin Litao of the United Methodist Church, coordinator of the group Rise Up for Life and for Rights, spoke on behalf of the mothers of victims of Duterte drug war killings.

Duterte is accused of ordering the killing of an estimated 30,000 individuals in his war on drugs, in a crimes against humanity case at the ICC in The Hague.

“For years, the mothers have waited with deep patience, while justice remains elusive. Duterte must remain in detention, as this ensures the long-overdue trial proceeds. Anything less would dishonor the suffering of the thousands killed and the grief of those left behind,” Litao said in a statement dated June 25.

“We pray that the wheels of justice must remain moving as the machinery of impunity remains active. Witnesses are still under threat. His release would jeopardize both the investigation and the lives of those who speak out,” she added in the statement, which was shared by the National Council of Churches in the Philippines.

The statement came after Duterte, through his lawyer Nicholas Kaufman, requested the ICC on June 12 for his interim release.

The Duterte camp argued that he is not a flight risk, “will not imperil proceedings if released,” and “will not continue to commit crimes.” They also appealed for humanitarian consideration for Duterte, who is 80 years old.

An unidentified country is willing to host Duterte in case he is temporarily released, his camp added.

The prosecution, however, opposed Duterte’s request, casting doubt on the Duterte camp’s claim that he is not a flight risk.

“Mr. Duterte’s proclamations that that he would rather die than appear before the Court, or would ‘finish’ ICC staff assisting with his arrest and transfer in ‘a shootout,’ is not consistent with the behavior of an individual committed to returning for his appearance at trial and casts doubt on his recently stated commitment,” the prosecution said.

A tougher pushback is expected from church groups if Duterte is released from detention, as Catholic and other Christian groups were among the staunchest critics of his six-year drug war.

Rise Up, founded in 2016 at the initiative of Christian churches, is one of the groups that have gathered families of drug war victims.

Llore Pasco, one of the mothers associated with Rise Up, praised the prosecution for opposing Duterte’s request.

“Our collective prayers have not been in vain. Though tears continue to fall, we see hope in the prosecutor’s action. We pray that our call for justice will be heard until the very end,” Pasco said.

“We thank our fellow mothers who never stop organizing and fighting,” she added, as she thanked their lawyers for standing with them.

Pasco said that “truth will always shine through the lines,” and the prosecution’s move to oppose Duterte’s request “eased some of our fears.”

“If Duterte were granted temporary release, we, victims, would once again be left vulnerable,” she said. “Even if this isn’t yet the final victory, we feel that justice is drawing near, and that is a continuing and pulsating hope.”

Divine Word Father Flavie Villanueva, one of the Catholic priests who strongly criticize Duterte, said the former president’s request for interim release is “a comic request.” He said it is “a political/lawyering stunt” by Duterte’s lawyer, who, according to him, is paid P140 million per month.

“It’s both comical and futile. If it’s a matter of ‘due process,’ it’s something that should not even be allowed in the first place,” said Villanueva in a Facebook post.

In response to a media report that Australia declined to host Duterte in the event of a temporary release, Villanueva posted on Facebook: “Sorry, that’s life. You destroyed many lives and homes; now, the jail at ICC will be your home.”

Referring to a separate news article that Belgium also declined to host the former president, Villanueva said, “Sorry, no room for killers.”