One of Asia’s most senior churchmen has told Crux Now he expects the coming year to be one in which the faithful and the world will really get to know Pope Leo XIV.

The 67-year-old Cardinal Isao Kikuchi is the Archbishop of Tokyo. Kikuchi also serves as general secretary of the Federation of Asian Bishops Conferences – the Asian bishops’ umbrella conference – and as president of Caritas Internationalis.

He spoke with Crux Now on occasion of the first anniversary of Leo XIV’s election to the papacy, to share his impressions of the year that was and his outlook on what is to come.