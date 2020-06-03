 No crowds delight art lovers in Italy and Vatican as museums reopen

No crowds delight art lovers in Italy and Vatican as museums reopen

No crowds delight art lovers in Italy and Vatican as museums reopen

Vatican Museums Scientific Curator Guido Cornini points at the feminine figure, left, known as 'Allegory of Justice' as he speaks to reporters in the Constantine Hall at the Vatican Museums, Wednesday, May 3, 2020.The Vatican Museums announced last month that after restorations they have determined that two of the female figures in the Hall of Constantine were painted in oil by Raphael himself and not by his workshop. (Credit: Domenico Stinellis/AP.)

FLORENCE, Italy — The Uffizi Galleries, the most-visited museum in Italy, is open after three months of COVID-19 lockdown, delighting art lovers who don’t have to jostle with throngs of tourists thanks to new social distancing rules. Uffizi director Eike Schmidt told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the government-ordered

FLORENCE, Italy — The Uffizi Galleries, the most-visited museum in Italy, is open after three months of COVID-19 lockdown, delighting art lovers who don’t have to jostle with throngs of tourists thanks to new social distancing rules.

Uffizi director Eike Schmidt told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the government-ordered closure of museums during coronavirus containment measures meant 1 million fewer visitors and $13.2 million in less revenue for that period. Now, at most 450 people at one time are allowed in the Uffizi’s many galleries, chock full of some of the art world’s greatest masterpieces.

That means visitors no longer have to elbow their way to admire such masterpieces as Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus.”

First in line to enter was Laura Ganino. She was studying in Florence when the lockdown was declared in early March and now was finally about to leave the Tuscan city, since Italy on Wednesday dropped restrictions on travel between regions in the country.

A member of the media takes a picture of 15th century painting “Doni Tondo” by Michelangelo Buonarroti, during a press tour of the Uffizi museum on the day off its reopening, in Florence, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The Uffizi museum reopened to the public after over two months of closure due to coronavirus restrictions. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)

Visitors arrive on the reopening day of the Uffizi museum, in Florence, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)

Schmidt said tourists from overseas weren’t expected to come to Italy in large numbers likely before 2021. Ganino took advantage of the smaller number of visitors. Crowds, she said, pose “an obstacle between me and what I’m observing.”

Right behind her in line was Patrizia Spagnese, from Prato in Tuscany. With crowds, “I get distracted, I tend to tire easily,” she said, so with her husband she was eager to savor the beauties inside the Uffizi, which she had never seen in its entirety despite many times being in Florence.

Schmidt said social distancing heralds a new era in art experience. Without being surrounded by rushing crowds, art lovers can better “feel these emotions that these works of art always transmit,” he said.

Visitors to the highly popular Vatican Museums, which reopened two days earlier after lockdown, similarly could appreciate opportunities rarely available in the past. These include enjoying Michelangelo’s frescoed ceiling in the Sistine Chapels without many other tourists jockeying for a spot where they can crane their neck to observe the masterpiece overhead.

Vatican Museums Barbara Jatta speaks to the media as she stands in front of Raphael’s oil on canvas altarpieces, from left, the Madonna of Foligno, the Transfiguration, and the Incarnation of the virgin, at the Vatican Museums, Wednesday, May 3, 2020.The Vatican Museums announced last month that after restorations they have determined that two of the female figures in the Hall of Constantine were oil painted by Raphael himself and not by his workshop. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Vatican Museums director Barbara Jatta speaks to the media as she stands in front of Raphael’s oil painted feminine figure known as ‘Allegory of Justice’, left, in the Constantine Hall at the Vatican Museums, Wednesday, May 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

As an added bonus, the Vatican Museums visitors can now see work by Raphael which had long been attributed to that of his artistic workshop but that after several years of delicate cleaning and restoration, experts decided were really painted by him shortly before his death in 1520.

Two female figures, each with one breast bared and serving as allegorical representations of justice and friendship decorate one of the walls of the Hall of Constantine.

Visitors admire “The School of Athens” fresco by Italian Renaissance artist Raphael inside the Vatican Museum after it reopened, in Rome, Monday, June 1, 2020. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP.)

A feminine figure painted in oil and known as ‘Allegory of Friendship’, right, is seen as part of a fresco depicting pope Clemens I in the Constantine Hall at the Vatican Museums, Wednesday, May 3, 2020. (Credit: Domenico Stinellis/AP.)

The Vatican had planned to unveil the ‘’re-discovery” of Raphael’s work at an international convention of art experts in April. But the coronavirus outbreak forced that plan to be scrapped.

Instead, rank-and-file art lovers who visited the rooms of the Vatican decorated by Raphael, one of the highlights of the Museums tour before they reach the Sistine Chapel, can now admire the feminine figures. Raphael painted the figures with oil-based paint, very unusual for mural painting at the time.

Frances D’Emilio reported from Rome.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo