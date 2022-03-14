Vatican diplomat says Russia has ‘noted’ offer of mediation in Ukraine war

Listen to this story:

ROME – According to the Vatican’s top diplomat, Russia has “taken note” of the Holy See’s willingness to mediate between the Kremlin and Ukraine to put an end to the war, but has made no sign of wanting to take up the offer.

The Holy See is “ready” to help mediate, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, said Sunday evening. “Obviously this availability must meet the desire of the parties to make use of this help.”

“The Russian side has taken note,” Parolin said, “but so far there have been no signs that they intend to make use of this availability.”

On Sunday, March 5, Pope Francis publicly acknowledged at the end of his weekly Angelus prayer that the Holy See is willing and ready to do whatever it can to end what he has described as the “massacre” in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-force invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and there have been a series of negotiations held between officials of both countries, but thus far, they have accomplished little. One of the agreements was the setting up of humanitarian corridors so people could safely flee Ukraine, but several reports show the Russians did not uphold their commitment to observe a ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already said that he would welcome a mediation by the Holy See, as has his ambassador to the Vatican.