Bishop Rolando José Álvarez of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, is pictured in a screenshot from video at his residence in Matagalpa as riot police block the door. The bishop said the police were preventing him, six priests and six laypeople from leaving the local diocesan offices. (Credit: CNS screenshot/YouTube.)
Follow Inés San Martín on Twitter: @inesanma
For the cost of a cup of coffee at Startbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Tuesdays on
Today’s top stories delivered straight into your inbox.