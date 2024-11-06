Listen

NEW YORK – On the day former President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, the leader of the U.S. bishops has published a statement of congratulations to the president-elect that focuses on the importance of the nation’s democracy.

“In the United States, we are fortunate to live in a democracy, and yesterday Americans went to the polls to choose who should lead our country as the next President of the United States,” Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for Military Services said in a Nov. 6 statement.

“I congratulate President-elect Trump, as well as the national, state, and local officials who campaigned to represent the people,” said Broglio, who is president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. “Now, we move from campaigning to governing. We rejoice in our ability to transition peacefully from one government to the next.”

As was the case with the statement to President Joe Biden from Archbishop José Gomez on Nov. 7, 2020, Broglio’s statement doesn’t touch on the issues that are a priority for the leaders of the American Church to work on with the Trump administration.

Instead, in addition to the sentiment on the nation’s democracy, Broglio’s statement highlights that the Catholic Church is not aligned with any political party, and neither is the bishops’ conference. He said the conference looks forward to working with all elected representatives on Capitol Hill.

“No matter who occupies the White House or holds the majority on Capitol Hill, the Church’s teachings remain unchanged, and we bishops look forward to working with the people’s elected representatives to advance the common good of all,” Broglio said.

“As Christians, and as Americans, we have the duty to treat each other with charity, respect, and civility, even if we may disagree on how to carry out matters of public policy,” he added, noting that a nation blessed with many gifts must also “be concerned for those outside our borders and eager to offer assistance to all.”

In closing, he offered a prayer for the president-elect.

“Let us pray for President-elect Trump, as well as all leaders in public life, that they may rise to meet the responsibilities entrusted to them as they serve our country and those whom they represent,” Broglio said.

“Let us ask for the intercession of our Blessed Mother, the patroness of our nation, that she guide to uphold the common good of all and promote the dignity of the human person, especially the most vulnerable among us, including the unborn, the poor, the stronger, the elderly and infirm, and migrants,” he said.