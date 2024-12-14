Listen

NEW YORK – In a message to the faithful for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 12 California Catholic bishops assured their closeness to the migrants in their communities, and called for policies that “restore a sense of security and peace” for citizens and migrants alike.

“Our nation’s immigration system is broken. The disarray at our southern border cannot be allowed to continue,” the bishops said. “We pray with you that any enacted policies restore a sense of security and peace for citizens as well as those seeking to find a home in this blessed land.”

To achieve that sense of security and peace, the bishops added that policies must be empathetic and respect the rights of children and those fleeing violent and impoverished countries, “while ceasing to provide respite for serious offenders.”

To the migrants in their communities, the bishops acknowledged the fear that calls for mass deportations and raids on undocumented individuals – which have been talking points of President-elect Donald Trump – have created, and they vowed unwavering solidarity.

“Rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the sacred dignity of every person, we commit to accompanying and walking in solidarity with you, our migrant brothers, sisters, and families through this uncertain time,” the bishops said. “We will shepherd you spiritually, gather information and resources, and continue to advocate for your dignity and family unity.”

The letter is signed by Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, Bishop Oscar Cantú of San Jose, Bishop Myron Cotta of Sockton, Bishop Kevin Vann of Orange, Bishop Michael Barber of Oakland, Bishop Daniel Garcia of Monterey, Bishop Albert Rojas of San Bernardino, and Bishop Robert Vasa of Santa Rosa.

The letter was published a few weeks after Cardinal Roger Mahony, archbishop emeritus of Los Angeles, called on the American bishops to speak out more against Trump’s stated immigration policy intentions.

Asked about the timing of the letter, a spokesperson for the California Catholic Conference told Crux that

“the bishops of California were especially interested in offering a pastoral message to migrant families in [the state], and Our Lady of Guadalupe speaks a message to all migrants and refugees as she extends her loving mantle to all who are in our land.”

The Dec. 12 letter from the California bishops ensures that Catholic Charities throughout the state will continue to serve as a “trusted” resource for those with questions, or who need assistance. It also invites Catholics to “show compassion for our neighbors, especially the most vulnerable among us.”

“May Our Lady of Guadalupe, who reminded Juan Diego that he bore the image and likeness of God, remind all of us today and in the coming days that we are all beloved children of God, bearing this likeness, no matter our ethnicity or country of origin,” the bishops said. “May our care for each other speak to the dignity of every human being.”

The letter follows a Dec. 11 Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe message from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, which highlighted that “each and every human life is sacred.”

The statement is signed by Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the USCCB Committee on Migration; Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, chairman of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities; Auxiliary Bishop Eusebio Elizondo of Seattle, chairman of the Subcommittee on the Pastoral Care of Migrants, Refugees, and Travelers; and Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Joseph Perry of Chicago, chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism.

“Throughout the life of our nation, we have seen at times unacceptable demonstrations of prejudice and hatred, including in recent days mass communications targeting people of color and disparaging comments about immigrant communities,” the statement reads. “With one clear voice, we reaffirm our unwavering and unqualified recognition of the fact that each and every human life is sacred, that all persons are imbued by God with an inviolable dignity, which no earthly power can deny.”

“The sinful ideologies of racism and xenophobia are antithetical to these core teachings of our Christian faith. No person formed by and committed to the Gospel of Life can harbor such views in good conscience,” the statement continues.