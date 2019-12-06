 Albany bishop to address Buffalo diocese after leader quits

Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger of Albany and other U.S. bishops from the state of New York walk through the Apostolic Palace after meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican Nov. 15, 2019. (Credit: Paul Haring/CNS.)

BUFFALO, New York — The new interim leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, New York, will speak publicly following the resignation of the former bishop over his handling of clergy sexual misconduct allegations.

WIVB http://www.wivb.com reports Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of Buffalo plans to address the public and parishioners in Buffalo on Saturday as the region grapples with the sexual abuse claims made toward priests.

Scharfenberger will continue his role in Albany as he takes on the duties of apostolic administrator for Buffalo following the resignation of Bishop Richard J. Malone on Wednesday.

He will remain in that position until Pope Francis appoints a successor.

Scharfenberger says he wants to use his first public event at the Movement to Restore Trust symposium at Canisius College’s Montante Cultural Center “as an opportunity to listen.”

Latest

Top

