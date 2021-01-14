Catholic Charities to distribute 73,000 masks in Maine

(Credit: Pixabay.)

Catholic Charities Maine plans to distribute tens of thousands of masks to help protect residents from the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization said Wednesday it has received 73,000 KN95 masks from Catholic Charities USA and will distribute them in Maine. KN95 masks are one of many kinds of facial coverings residents are using to try to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Catholic Charities Maine Chief Executive Officer Steve Letourneau said the organization is using partnerships with local organizations and contacts in communities “to get these out to as many folks as possible, as soon as possible.”

Catholic Charities said it will work to get masks to immigrant communities and other marginalized groups.

