Organization plans to challenge Ten Commandments law

(Credit: Pixabay.)

A Wisconsin organization that opposes religious displays on public property says a new North Dakota law that allows the Ten Commandments in public schools is unconstitutional.

BISMARCK, North Dakota — A Wisconsin organization that opposes religious displays on public property says a new North Dakota law that allows the Ten Commandments in public schools is unconstitutional.

“The North Dakota law flouts the Constitution in an attempt to sneak religion and Christian nationalism into public schools,” according to Madison’s Freedom From Religion Foundation, KFGO reported.

“Of course, FFRF will challenge any displays that go up in schools” the foundation said.

Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill designed to protect schools and teachers from lawsuits that might arise from posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Some attorneys and school administrators also warned the legislation is unconstitutional and would lead to costly and unwinnable legal fights.

The bill was amended with a requirement that the Ten Commandments be included in a display with other historical documents.

