Ex-Catholic school teacher pleads guilty in sex abuse cases

JACKSON, Michigan — A former Catholic school teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing children during his tenure at a southern Michigan school in the 1970s.

Joseph Comperchio, 66, pleaded guilty Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced.

Nessel’s office charged Comperchio in September with six counts of criminal sexual conduct for sexually abusing two children and added five new counts in October related to two other individuals.

At the time of his arraignment, Comperchio was living in Fort Myers, Florida, but the charges stem from his work as a drama and music teacher at St. John Catholic School in Jackson, where he taught between 1974-77. The victims said the assaults happened while he was a teacher.

“We remain indebted to the survivors who have come forward in order to share their stories,” Nessel said in a statement. “Their bravery is directly correlated with this accountability, and we will continue to ensure their voices are heard.”

Comperchio will face 10 to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 4. He will also have to register as a sex offender and will be subject to lifetime electronic monitoring.

