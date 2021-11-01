ROME — Before arriving in Scotland for the U.N. climate conference, President Joe Biden had a private Mass celebrated for him in Rome to mark an important Catholic feast day.

It was Biden’s second liturgy in Rome after he relayed that Pope Francis told him he should continue receiving Communion despite opposition of some conservatives over his abortion stance.

Father David McCallum, an American Jesuit who heads a Jesuit leadership program in Rome, said on Facebook that he celebrated the All Saints’ Day liturgy for Biden and his team on Monday before they left for Glasgow. The location was listed as Villa Taverna, the residence of the U.S. ambassador to Italy.

The Associated Press previously reported that Biden had received Communion on Saturday during the vigil Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, the American parish in Rome.