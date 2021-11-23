Pallottine Father Bernard Carman of Baltimore is seen in this 2018 file photo. He was attacked and robbed outside St. Leo the Great Church in the Little Italy neighborhood of the city where he is pastor Nov. 9, 2021. During the assault, Carman fell and hit his head on a wall and was recuperating from his injuries. (Credit: Kevin J. Parks/Catholic Review via CNS.)

BALTIMORE — Three days after he was pistol-whipped and robbed, the pastor of St. Leo the Great Parish in Baltimore’s Little Italy said he has been overwhelmed by support from his parish and the wider community as he heals from his injuries and takes time to come to terms with what happened.

“My message for (the man and woman who did this) is that they should consider a change of life and look at things differently and realize that doing violence and crime just makes a bad situation worse,” said Pallottine Father Bernard Carman.

The pastor emphasized the importance of forgiveness.

“Our calling is to be better — to be different and follow the Lord and what he did,” Carman told theCatholic Review, Baltimore’s archdiocesan news outlet. “At the very worst moment of his life, hanging on the cross, not only did he say, ‘Father, forgive them,’ but he even made an excuse saying they don’t know what they’re doing.”

Carman, who had been recovering from Nov. 9 vascular surgery, arrived at St. Leo around 4 p.m. Nov. 12. He was planning to assist a visiting priest with a wedding rehearsal that had been planned for that afternoon.

After getting out of his car, he was approached by a man and a woman. The man demanded the priest’s wallet before hitting him on his head with the gun. The attacker stole the wallet while his accomplice took Carman’s cellphone. During the assault, the priest fell and hit his head on a wall.

“I was surprised they didn’t shoot because that would have been possible,” said Carman, noting that he had about $100 in his wallet. “The man pointed the gun at me, but instead of firing, he hit me with it.”

Carman said bystanders aided him, along with police. He received medical attention in an ambulance and did not need to be hospitalized. He made a police report, but did not get a good look at the suspects, he said.

The priest said he has received dozens of phone messages and posts on the church’s Facebook account wishing him well.

Carman noted that there have been a few incidents in the neighborhood in recent months involving robberies. He has never been attacked before, he said.

“There are things happening sporadically,” he said.

Carman said his physical injuries are basically healed, but he is still grappling with the gravity of what happened to him.

“The injury on the top of my head is far, far better,” the priest said. “I’m just coming down from the experience. I need to take the time to process it and to heal.”

Matysek is managing editor of the Catholic Review, the news outlet of the Archdiocese of Baltimore.