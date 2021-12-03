CINCINNATI — A Catholic priest in Ohio on Thursday pleaded guilty to raping an altar boy during a three-year period in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Father Geoff Drew, 59, will be sentenced to seven years in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He’ll receive credit for approximately 27 months he has spent in confinement.

In addition, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati said it would seek to remove him from the clergy.

The plea came one day before jury selection was set to begin for his trial.

Prosecutors said the attacks took place in Drew’s office at St. Jude Church when he was serving as the music minister from 1988 to 1991.

The victim, who is now 41, was 10 and 11 years old at the time.

Speaking in court, the man told Drew that he will have to answer to God for what he did.

Drew declined to speak, but his lawyer said the defense expressed remorse.

The archdiocese announced it will seek the “laicization” of Drew.

“Father Geoff Drew will never again have a priestly assignment in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati or any other diocese,” Archbishop Dennis Schnurr said in a statement.