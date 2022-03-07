Auxiliary Bishop Raymond F. Chappetto of Brooklyn, N.Y., is seen arriving for Mass May 15, 2021, at St. Matthias Church in the Queens borough of New York City. The pope accepted Chappetto’s resignation March 7, 2022. The bishop turned 75 Aug. 20, 2020, the age at which canon law requires bishops to turn in their resignation to the pope. (Credit: Gregory A. Shemitz/CNS.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Raymond F. Chappetto of Brooklyn, New York, 76, who is vicar general of the diocese.

The bishop turned 75 Aug. 20, 2020. Canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope when they turn 75.

A native of New York, Chappetto has served the Brooklyn Diocese as an auxiliary bishop since 2012. He was ordained a priest of the diocese in 1971.

His resignation was announced in Washington March 7 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio.

“I share the appreciation of so many in the diocese for Bishop Chappetto’s many years of dedicated service here in Brooklyn and Queens. Personally, I thank him for staying on beyond the retirement age to assist with the transition, and to Pope Francis for allowing that,” said Bishop Robert J. Brennan, head of the Diocese of Brooklyn.

“It has been an honor and a privilege for me to serve for 51 years as a priest, 10 of those years as a bishop, for the great Diocese of Brooklyn,” Chappetto said. “I am grateful to our Holy Father, Pope Francis and to Bishops (Nicholas) DiMarzio and Brennan, for their support of my ministry.”

Chappetto was appointed as a Brooklyn auxiliary bishop May 2, 2012, by Pope Benedict XVI. He was ordained a bishop July 11, 2012, by DiMarzio, then head of the Brooklyn Diocese. In September 2013, Chappetto was named the diocese’s vicar general.

Raymond Francis Chappetto was born Aug. 20, 1945, in Astoria, a neighborhood in the western portion of the New York City borough of Queens. He studied at Cathedral College in Brooklyn and was awarded a master of divinity from Our Lady of Angels Seminary in Albany, New York.

Chappetto also holds a master of arts in religious education from St. John’s University and is certified in pastoral counseling.

He was ordained to the priesthood for the Brooklyn Diocese May 29, 1971, by Brooklyn Bishop Francis J. Mugavero. Throughout his ministry, he has served in numerous parishes in Brooklyn and Queens, the two boroughs that make up the diocese. He was episcopal vicar for the Brooklyn West vicariate. In 1997, St. John Paul II named him a monsignor.

In 2008, while assigned as pastor of Our Lady of Snows Parish in Floral Park, Chappetto was named pastor of the Year by the National Catholic Educational Association. During his ministry at Our Lady of Snows, he was named the diocese’s minister for priests.

In 2009, he was named vicar for clergy and consecrated life, a position he held until 2021.