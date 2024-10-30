Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr of Cincinnati concelebrates Mass with other U.S. bishops from Ohio and Michigan at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome Dec. 11, 2019. (Credit: Paul Haring/CNS.)

NEW YORK – About seven months after leaders of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio reached an impasse over the scouts’ alleged promotion of a “sexual and gender ideology” contrary to Catholic teaching, Archbishop Dennis Schnurr has announced that the partnership will end.

In an Oct. 28 letter Schnurr said that the decision is a response to an “impoverished worldview regarding gender and sexuality” that Girl Scouts of the USA has “embraced and promoted” in recent years.

The partnership will end, Schnurr said, by the end of 2025 after more than 100 years.

“Through some of their activities, resources, badges and awards, Girl Scouts – including the local chapter, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio – has contributed to normalizing a sexual and gender ideology contrary to the Catholic understanding of the human person made male and female in the image and likeness of God,” Schnurr said.

“The Archdiocese of Cincinnati cannot partner with an organization that, from its highest level, advocates ideas which the Church considers false and harmful,” he said.

A spokesperson for the archdiocese declined to comment more specifically, referring Crux to an informational resource the archdiocese has put together. The Girl Scouts of USA did not respond to a Crux request for comment on the archdiocese’s decision.

In an Oct. 29 statement shared with Crux, the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio said they were notified of the archdiocese’s decision late on Oct. 28 and are “deeply disappointed.” The organization said it remains open to a mutually respectful dialogue, and it hopes the archdiocese will return to conversation.

The organization also touted its acceptance of girls of all faiths.

“Girl Scouts of Western Ohio is — and always has been — a secular organization that welcomes girls of all faiths. Our membership includes girls and families of many faith traditions, and we believe that a part of girls’ healthy development is encouraging girls in their spiritual journey, through partnerships with their faith communities,” the organization said.

An FAQ page on the Girl Scouts of USA website states that the organization “does not take a position or develop materials” on the issues of human sexuality, birth control, and abortion.” The page also notes that the organization does not have a relationship or partnership with Planned Parenthood.

The Girl Scouts of USA and the U.S. Church have had a relationship for more than 100 years. However, cracks in that relationship surfaced in 2012 because of the organization’s alleged ties to the World Association of Girl Guides and Scouts. That association, in turn, had ties to International Planned Parenthood, a United States Conference of Catholic Bishops investigation found, which led the conference to advise dioceses to reach an understanding with their local Girl Scout chapters of what would and would not be acceptable for Catholic troops.

According to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, the archdiocese and Girl Scouts of Western Ohio then reached a memorandum of understanding for girl scout troops in the archdiocese. When that agreement expired in 2021, additional concerns were identified, prompting an investigation by the archdiocese.

“This investigation yielded concerns previously not identified about a growing advocacy, both at the national and local levels, for sexual and gender ideologies contrary to the Catholic understanding of the human person and moral teaching of the Church,” the archdiocese states on its FAQ page.

New memoranda of understanding were proposed by each side in 2023, with neither budging. Fast forward to this month, and Schnurr, after consultation with the archdiocese’s presbyteral council and deans, and with the recommendation of key archdiocesan leaders, chose to end the partnership.

“Please know that this decision has not been made lightly. It only comes after extensive research and interaction with leaders of the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio,” Schnurr said in his letter, noting that “we have attempted to mitigate the influence of GSUSA at the local level.”

Schnurr recommended that every Girl Scout troop should convert to an American Heritage Girls troop, which he calls the “preferred scouting option for girls” based on a mission that is consistent with that of Catholic youth ministry.

Schnurr, in closing, stated the respect he has for many Girl Scout leaders in the archdiocese.

“While this development is difficult to share, it does not diminish my profound respect and appreciation for the many Girl Scout leaders in our archdiocese who have faithfully served our youth,” Schnurr said. “Your mentorship has made a difference in the lives of many, and I am very grateful for your service.”

The USCCB, on its website, states that each local bishop determines their diocese’s relationship with the local Girl Scouts Branch. Following the USCCB investigation in 2012, the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas was the first to sever its relationship with Girl Scouts of USA in 2014. Crux did not find any other instances of a diocese making a similar decision.