Emergency services attend the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP.)

Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans says the Church’s prayer are going out for the victims of a terrorist attack in his city in Louisiana.

A suspect named Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pick-up truck around barriers and went through a crowd of people celebrating the New Year early on Wednesday.

The attack occurred around 3.15 am on the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets in the French Quarter, an area popular with tourists.

At least 10 people were killed, and police found an Islamic State (ISIS) flag in the attacker’s vehicle.

“Our prayers go out to those killed and injured in this morning’s horrific attack on Bourbon Street,” Aymond said in a statement.

“This violent act is a sign of utter disrespect for human life. I join with others in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans in offering prayerful support to the victims’ families. I give thanks for the heroic duty of hundreds of law enforcement and medical personnel in the face of such evil,” the archbishop said.

Jabbar was killed in a police shootout after the attack. Two police officers were injured in the exchange.

“He was trying to run over as many people as he could. He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and damage that he did,” Anne Kirkpatrick, the New Orleans police chief, told journalists.

The FBI says Jabbar was probably not “solely responsible” and urged anyone with images of him recorded over the last few days to get in touch with the federal agency. Investigators have reviewed video showing three men and a woman placing an improvised explosive device in connection with the attack.

President Joe Biden says he has been “continually briefed” since the attack by federal law enforcement leadership and his homeland security team, including Secretary of Homeland Security Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans “regarding the horrific incident that occurred there overnight.”

“The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism,” he said.

“I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury. I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind,” Biden continued.

The president said he will continue to receive updates about the attack, and will have more to say as we further information comes out.

“In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities,” Biden said.

University of Notre Dame president Father Robert Dowd – whose college football team was scheduled to play in New Orleans on Jan. 1 – said the members of the university would participate in a Mass for the victims, after announcing the game would be delayed due to the terrorist attack.

“We deeply regret any disappointment this change in plans causes and appreciate your understanding given these terrible events,” he said on X.