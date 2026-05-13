The trial of a Catholic priest in a Texas criminal court is slated to begin later this month, on charges of serial sexual assault against multiple victims.

The accused cleric is 57-year-old Father Anthony Odiong of Uyo diocese in Nigeria, who served in the Diocese of Austin from 2006 to 2012 and garnered a significant following as a spiritual counselor and popular preacher with a healing ministry.

A Crux Now review reveals significant discrepancies in the Diocese of Austin’s statements at various times regarding Odiong, raising questions about the management of the case by Austin diocesan officials and several other major Church jurisdictions.