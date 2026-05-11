In New Mexico, the scope of the conflict between the Diocese of Las Cruces and Voice of the Laity has shifted after Bishop Peter Baldacchino accused the leader of the organization of involvement in the theft of thousands of diocesan documents.

In a May 8 letter to the Basilica of San Albino in the town of Mesilla, Baldacchino was clarifying why Father Christopher Williams – who is strongly supported by the Voice of the Laity – was suspended from the church.

“In September 2025, the Diocese became aware that over sixty thousand private diocesan records were stolen. This was immediately reported to civil authorities and the Diocese began an internal investigation,” the bishop wrote.