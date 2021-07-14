Abuse allegation against retired Buffalo auxiliary under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo said July 13 it has been notified of an allegation of abuse made against now-retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz by an individual who claims he was abused as a child in 1990 by the bishop.

In a statement the diocese said it was made aware of the allegation by “an action brought pursuant to the Child Victims Act,” a New York law that allows for victims to file claims regardless of when or how long ago the alleged abuse occurred. Under a recent extension of the filing period signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, claims can be filed under the law until Aug. 14.

Bishop Grosz, 76, who performs limited sacramental ministries in retirement, voluntarily agreed to step aside from active ministry and not exercise any priestly or episcopal functions pending a thorough investigation. He denied ever having abused an individual, either an adult or a minor.

Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher has notified Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York as metropolitan archbishop of the ecclesiastical province that includes the dioceses of Albany, Brooklyn, Buffalo, Ogdensburg, Rochester, Rockville Centre and Syracuse.

The diocese said Fisher also is in the process of notifying the appropriate Vatican congregations as required under Pope Francis’ 2019 legislative document “Vos Estis Lux Mundi” (“You are the light of the world”) governing investigations into abuse complaints against bishops.

The Buffalo bishop also notified Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio in Washington and instructed diocesan attorneys to notify the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. The city of Buffalo is in Erie County.

Grosz was ordained a priest of the Buffalo Diocese May 29, 1971 and he was named a monsignor in 1988. He was appointed an auxiliary bishop of his home diocese by St. John Paul II Nov. 22, 1989. He was ordained a bishop Feb. 2, 1990. Pope Francis accepted his resignation March 2, 2020; he turned 75 Feb. 16 2020, the age at which bishops are required by canon law to turn in their resignation to the pope.