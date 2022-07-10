Ann Augherton, managing editor of the Arlington Catholic Herald, newspaper of the Diocese of Arlington, Va., is the recipient of the 2022 St. Francis de Sales Award from the Catholic Media Association. The St. Francis de Sales Award was presented July 7 during the Catholic Media Conference in Portland, Ore. In this 2019 photo, Augherton is seen in Rome with St. Peter’s Basilica in the background. (Credit: CNS photo/Christopher Gunty, Catholic Review)

PORTLAND, Oregon — Ann Augherton, managing editor of the Arlington Catholic Herald, newspaper of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, is the recipient of the 2022 St. Francis de Sales Award from the Catholic Media Association.

The award — named for the patron saint of writers and journalists — recognizes “outstanding contributions to Catholic journalism” and is the highest honor given by the CMA.

The announcement was made July 7 during the 2022 Catholic Media Conference in Portland.

“I’m so honored, thank you,” Augherton said in accepting the award. “What an opportunity I’ve had to tell stories that engage others. It’s been a great privilege to bring readers along with me.”

The CMA board also gave a special St. Francis de Sales Award to Timothy Walter, who retired as executive director of the association in 2021.

“I had the best job at the end of my career,” Walter said as he accepted his award. “I hope all of you have that same pleasure.”

Augherton was one of four finalists for this year’s St. Francis de Sales Award, often nicknamed “the Franny.”

The other three finalists were Michael J.L. La Civita, executive editor for ONE Magazine; Jesuit Father Matt Malone, president and editor in chief of America Media; and John Woods, editor of Catholic New York, newspaper of the Archdiocese of New York.

During her acceptance remarks, Augherton thanked several of her family members and mentors who helped her along the way, but especially her fellow staff members at the Arlington Catholic Herald.

“We all know that it takes a village to do what we do,” she said.

“(Ann) has reported on stories near and far, from local parishes to the diocesan mission in the Dominican Republic, as well as from Central America, Europe and Asia,” read the letter supporting Augherton’s nomination for the award. “Along the way, she has mentored dozens of reporters and editors who have gone on to serve the church and journalism in countless ways.”

“I’m committed to quality journalism,” Augherton said and told members of the audience she knows they also are committed to the continuation of the Catholic press. “You all are working so hard for survival.”