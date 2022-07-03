HOUSTON — Guadalupe. Joan of Arc. Miguel Pro. These were just a few of the names of saints that more than 1,000 Catholics across the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston felt an affinity for and chose for their confirmation name.

Exactly 1,007 adult Catholics from 93 parishes and institutions across eight Masses at several parishes around the archdiocese received the sacrament of confirmation from Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston and Auxiliary Bishop Italo Dell’Oro during the feast of Pentecost in June.

One by one, either the cardinal or the bishop greeted each candidate in English or Spanish, saying: “Be sealed with the gift of the Holy Spirit” and “Peace be with you.”

With a spirit of joy, reverence and grace, the confirmandi responded “Amen” and “And with your spirit,” embracing a new step in their faith as Catholics.

The Catholic Church encourages Catholic adults who are active in the practice of their faith but who, for whatever reason, have never received the sacrament of confirmation to do so.

In the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, the normal pastoral practice is to celebrate confirmation of adults at special Masses throughout the archdiocese on two occasions: Pentecost Sunday and early January at the Baptism of the Lord or Epiphany feasts.

“Confirmation deepens our baptismal life that calls us to be missionary witnesses of Jesus Christ in our families, neighborhoods, society and the world,” says the United States Catholic Catechism for Adults.

“We receive the message of faith in a deeper and more intensive manner with great emphasis given to the person of Jesus Christ, who asked the Father to give the Holy Spirit to the church for building up the community in loving service,” it says.

– – –

Ramos is a staff writer and designer for the Texas Catholic Herald, newspaper of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.