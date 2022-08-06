Father Jorge Torres, a priest of the Diocese of Orlando, Fla., has been appointed to head Secretariat of Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, effective Jan. 1, 2023. He is pictured in an April 3, 2022, photo. (Credit: CNS photo/courtesy National Eucharistic Revival, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Father Jorge Torres, a priest of the Diocese of Orlando, Florida, has been appointed as the next executive director of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat of Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations at the conference’s headquarters in Washington.

Torres has served as a specialist in the Secretariat of Evangelization and Catechesis since June 2021 to help implement the multiyear National Eucharistic Revival, which was launched this year on June 19, the feast of Corpus Christi, and culminates in the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis in 2024.

Father Michael J.K. Fuller, USCCB general secretary, appointed him to his new post Aug. 5. It takes effect Jan. 1.

Torres succeeds Father Luke Ballman, a priest of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, who has been executive director of the secretariat since December 2019. Both he and Father Dan Hanley, associate director, will be leaving their roles at the end of the year.

The Secretariat of Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations office assists bishops on issues concerning the life and ministry of bishops, as well as in promoting, supporting, and educating about the Catholic Church’s pastoral needs and concerns for the priesthood, diaconate and consecrated life.

Torres holds an undergraduate degree from St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami and a master’s degree in divinity from St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, Florida. Ordained to the priesthood in 2005, he has served as a parochial vicar and a pastor.

His priestly ministry also includes service as a chaplain for campus ministry at the University of Central Florida, vocation director of the Orlando Diocese and secretary of the National Conference of Diocesan Vocation Directors.

Ballman will return to archdiocesan responsibilities, and Father Hanley, a priest of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, will work in the formation leadership program at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

“Father Torres understands and supports priestly ministry and religious life, vocations, and cultural diversity in our Church. He also brings to these areas a timely enthusiasm for the bishops’ National Eucharistic Revival,” Fuller said in a statement.

“I am grateful to both Father Ballman and Father Hanley for their tireless service to the bishops over these last several years, and to Father Torres for his continued service to the conference in his new role,” he said.

Fuller also expressed his gratitude to Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer of Atlanta, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington and Bishop John G. Noonan of Orlando “for allowing these three fine priests to serve the greater church in this way.”