Pope Leo XIV has written Easter greetings to the College of Cardinals, with a little bit of business included in the prayerful well-wishing and gratitude expressed for their work during a consistory meeting in early January of this year.

It does not take too much careful parsing of the letter, dated April 12 and sent from the Vatican, to see how the pontiff is carefully and deliberately steering the cardinals ahead of their next consistory at the end of June.

“In my concluding remarks in January,” Leo wrote, “I already referred to some elements regarding synodality that emerged from the groups.”