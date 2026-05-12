On his way back to the Vatican from Africa, Pope Leo XIV said justice, equality, political liberty and religious freedom for all people should take precedence over issues of sexual morality.

“I think it’s very important to understand that the unity or division of the church should not revolve around sexual matters,” he said on April 23. “We tend to think that when the church is talking about morality, that the only issue of morality is sexual,” the pontiff added.

Well, as the song goes, wishin’ and hopin’ won’t get people into your point of view – and right now, there are at least apparently divergent views coming from different Vatican departments.