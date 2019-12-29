Pope Francis appeals for prayers for Somalia blast victims

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Pope Francis appealed for prayers Sunday for the scores of people who lost their lives in a truck bombing in Somalia’s capital.

The pope joined international outcry over what he called “the horrible terrorist attack.”

Somali authorities have said 79 people were killed when the truck exploded at a security checkpoint during Saturday morning rush hour. Another 125 people were wounded.

It was the worst attack in Mogadishu in more than two years. Somalia’s president blamed the al-Shabab extremist group, which is linked to al-Qaida.

Also Sunday, 15 of the wounded were put on a plane to receive medical treatment in Turkey, Turkey’s privately owned DHA news agency reported. The bodies of two Turkish victims were also on board.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.