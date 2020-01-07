 Pope will celebrate Mass with bishops from 19 Mediterranean countries

Pope will celebrate Mass with bishops from 19 Mediterranean countries

Pope will celebrate Mass with bishops from 19 Mediterranean countries

Pope Francis baptizes one of 27 babies during a Mass on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican Jan. 13, 2019. (Credit: CNS photo/Vatican Media.)

Pope Francis will travel to the southern Italian seaport city of Bari in late February to close a meeting of bishops from countries bordering the Mediterranean, the Vatican confirmed.

ROME — Pope Francis will travel to the southern Italian seaport city of Bari in late February to close a meeting of bishops from countries bordering the Mediterranean, the Vatican confirmed.

Publishing a list of the pope’s liturgies in January and February, the Vatican said he would celebrate Mass in Bari Feb. 23 at the end of the “encounter for reflection and spirituality, ‘Mediterranean, Frontier of Peace.”

Sponsored by the Italian bishops’ conference, the encounter Feb. 19-23 is expected to bring together more than 50 bishops from 19 Mediterranean nations in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Migration obviously will be a major topic given the numbers of people trying to enter Europe either from Turkey or from North Africa. The bishops’ conference said the evangelization of young people, unemployment, cultural exchanges and peacemaking also are expected to be discussed.

Other events on the pope’s liturgical calendar, released Jan. 7, included:

— Mass and the baptism of infants in the Sistine Chapel Jan. 12, the feast of the Baptism of the Lord.

— An ecumenical evening prayer service Jan. 25 at Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls for the close of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

— Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica Jan. 26, the first celebration of the Sunday of the Word of God.

— Mass with members of women’s and men’s religious orders Feb. 1, the vigil of the feast of the Presentation of the Lord.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo