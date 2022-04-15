Pope tells prisoners: God always forgives!

Pope Francis kisses the foot of an inmate after washing it during the Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper at a prison in Civitavecchia, Italy, April 14, 2022. (Credit: CNS photo/Vatican Media.)

ROME – In yet another sign of things returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, Pope Francis on Thursday led the Mass of the Last Supper in a prison on the outskirts of Rome where he washed the feet of 12 inmates.

In off-the-cuff remarks, Francis spoke about Jesus washing the feet of his apostles, and his command to “wash one another’s feet.” He noted that the feet of Judas were also washed, despite the fact he would later betray Jesus.

“One serves the other, without interest: How beautiful it would be if it were possible to do this every day and to all people,” the pontiff stressed. A service, he warned, that reaches even the “traitor” when those betrayed forgive him and his betrayal.

“God forgives everything and God always forgives!” he said. “It is we who tire of asking for forgiveness.”

For the pontiff “each of us has something that has been in his heart for a long time, but he asks Jesus for forgiveness.” And he concluded: “There is a Lord who judges, but it is a strange judgment: The Lord judges and forgives” that is why he invited everyone to “serve and forgive each other.”