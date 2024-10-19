Listen

One of China’s most prominent cardinals says the Synod on Synodality has suffered from those advocating for greater recognition of same-sex relationships.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, the 92-year-old former Bishop of Hong Kong, said the two cardinals who lead the assembly – Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech and Luxembourg Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich – along with the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Argentinian Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, “did not stress the preservation of the faith, but emphasized changes, especially changes to the Church’s structure and ethical teachings; especially regarding sex.”

The Chinese cardinal is considered a key figure in the conservative wing of the Church, and has long been seen as an opponent to Pope Francis’s method of rule, especially in his dealings with Beijing.

In an online article, Zen noted the phrase “synodality” means different things to different people.

He ackowledged based on the etymology of the Greek word “Synod,” it means “walking together,” but added that historically in the Church, synods have been structures “through which the Church hierarchy leads the Church through history.”

The Chinese cardinal said in 2021, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith was asked “whether it is allowed to bless same-sex couples,” and the answer was “no,” which was confirmed by Pope Francis.

Zen said the current synod was designed “to overthrow the Church hierarchy and implement a democratic system.”

“The most surprising thing is that among the synod participants, there are 96 ‘non-bishops’ (equal to 26 percent of the whole group) who have the right to vote,” he writes.

“The pope has the power to convene any kind of advisory meeting. However, the Synod of Bishops initiated by Pope Paul VI was specifically designed to allow the pope to hear the opinions of his brother bishops. With the ‘non-bishops’ voting together, it is no longer a Synod of Bishops,” the cardinal says.

Turning back to the issue of homosexual relations, he recalled that shortly after the end of 2023 session of the Synod on Synodality, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith issued Fiducia Supplicans, which said clergy may bless same-sex couples under certain circumstances.

“The prefect of the dicastery even said that the declaration was clear enough and he was not prepared to discuss it further. ‘They’ decided on the question, not consulting the bishops still during the synod. This is incredible arrogance!” Zen writes.

“After the publication of that declaration, there was a great division in the Church and great confusion among the faithful. It was rare in the history of the Church … The pope and the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith expressed ‘understanding’ of the situation without retracting the declaration. So, will this issue still be discussed at the 2024 meeting?” he asked.

Zen claims if this issue is not resolved in the synod, “the future of the Church will be very unclear, because some clergy and friends of the pope who insist on changing the Church tradition in this regard continue to push forward their plans with all strength.”

“While the synod is going on, they actively promoted their agenda outside the meeting hall. What is worrying is that even the so-called New Ways Ministry, which advocates transgenderism have been very warmly received by the Pope a few days ago,” the cardinal said.

He added without individual questions to debate, the synod discussion will focus on the synodality of the Church.

“I’m afraid this is tantamount to discussing whether the faithful should have more rights to ‘share’ the responsibilities of the ‘pastors’ in the hierarchy. If those advocating for this change cannot win at the level of the whole Church, will they then fight for diversity among local churches?” Zen asked.

“Should individual bishops’ conferences have an independent authority over the doctrine of the faith? This is a scary prospect,” he continued.

“If this idea succeeds, we will no longer be the Catholic Church – (the Church of England has recognized same-sex marriage, and their believers have become a minority of less than 20 percent of the global Anglican Church.) How can we not be vigilant?” Zen asked.

