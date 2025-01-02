The aftermath of what has been declared by the FBI as a terrorist attack in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2025, at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets in the French Quarter. (Credit: Associated Press.)

ROME – Pope Francis Thursday sent a telegram offering his condolences for the deaths of at least 15 people who were killed during a terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day while people were out celebrating.

A Jan. 2 telegram signed by Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin and addressed to Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans said the pope was “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the attack that took place in New Orleans.”

“In assuring the entire community of his spiritual closeness, His Holiness commends the souls of those who have died to the loving mercy of almighty God and prays for the healing and consolation of the injured and bereaved,” the telegram said.

The pope also offered his blessing to those impacted by the attack, “As a pledge of peace and strength in the Lord.”

On Jan. 1 a suspect now identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pick-up truck around barriers and into a crowd of people celebrating the New Year before jumping out of his vehicle and opening fire on bystanders, killing at least 15 and injuring dozens of others.

Jabbar, who had apparently recently declared loyalty to ISIS, was killed in a police shootout after the attack. Two police officers were injured in the exchange.

The FBI declared the incident to be an act of terrorism and said that Jabbar was likely not “solely responsible,” and urged anyone with images of him recorded over the last few days to get in touch with the federal agency.

On Thursday, the FBI also said they were investigating a potential link between the New Orleans attack and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck Wednesday outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, which killed one person and injured several others.

