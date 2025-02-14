Pope Francis starts reading his speech during his Wednesday general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP.)

Listen

ROME – Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital after his scheduled meetings Friday for tests and treatment of his ongoing bronchitis, however, no information was provided on the duration of his stay.

In a Feb. 14 statement, the Vatican announced that “at the end of his audiences, Pope Francis admitted himself to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his ongoing treatment for bronchitis in a hospital environment.”

Francis has been suffering from a cold later described by the Vatican as bronchitis for nearly two weeks, forcing him to hold his private meetings and audiences at his private Vatican residence, rather than the library of the Apostolic Palace, where they usually take place.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists that it was likely the pope would stay “for a few days,” but did not give any further details.

In a separate Vatican statement, journalists were informed that the pope’s Saturday jubilee general audience had been cancelled, and that Sunday’s Mass for the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture will be presided over by His Eminence Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

This weekend’s meeting with artists at the Cinecittà studio in Rome has also been cancelled due to the pope’s inability to attend the event.

Respiratory issues are not new for the 88-year-old pontiff, who had part of one lung removed as a young Jesuit after a serious bout of bronchitis and who for the past two years has increasingly struggled with respiratory infections and difficulties.

He was last hospitalized in March 2023 for bronchitis, which he described as a “close call” upon being discharged.

Since his election in 2013, the pope has been hospitalized three times, once in 2021, and twice in 2023 for bronchitis and for abdominal surgery to repair an intestinal hernia related to a previous surgery.

Pope Francis developed a cold earlier this month, telling attendees of a Feb. 5 general audience that he was suffering from a “strong cold” that the Vatican later described as bronchitis that forced him to hold his private audiences inside his residence that weekend, rather than the Apostolic Palace, where he traditionally meets heads of state and other groups and individuals.

Though he was able to preside over a Sunday, Feb. 9, outdoor Mass for the Jubilee of Armed Forces and read his homily himself, the pope in his general audience that Wednesday said he was still suffering from bronchitis and because of that, could not read his prepared remarks, asking an aide to do so instead.

He voiced hope that “next time I can,” and was able to speak briefly at various points during the event, including offering a prayer for global peace.

Francis recently has also suffered two falls at the Vatican, once in December resulting in a bruised chin, and once in January that caused an injury to his arm, requiring it to be placed in a sling for several days.

While in generally good health otherwise, the pope has increasingly suffered from influenza, bronchitis and other respiratory issues over the past two years, including his 2023 hospitalization for bronchitis, as well as his cancellation of a planned visit to Dubai later that year, also due to bronchitis.

Due to knee troubles that have bothered him for nearly three years, he is also often confined to the use of a cane or a wheelchair due to limited mobility.

This story has been updated with information on the pope’s schedule in the coming days.

Follow Elise Ann Allen on X: @eliseannallen