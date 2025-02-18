Pope Francis talks on the phone during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on May 17, 2023. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)

ROME – Despite his ongoing hospitalization for treatment of what the Vatican has said is a polymicrobial respiratory infection, Pope Francis has continued calling the Catholic parish in Gaza nightly, its pastor has said.

Speaking to Vatican News, the Vatican’s official state-run information platform, Father Gabriel Romanelli, pastor of Holy Family parish in Gaza, said “the Holy Father called us the first two nights he was admitted.”

Parishioners and others sheltering there awaited the pontiff’s call at 8p.m. local time as usual, he said, saying that despite an area blackout throughout Gaza City, “he insisted and was able to contact us by video-call.”

“He asked us how we were doing, how the situation was, and he sent us his blessing,” Romanelli said, saying the families at the parish “expressed their closeness, and he thanked them and gave them his blessing.”

Romanelli said they listened to the pope’s voice and admitted that “it’s true, he was more tired,” and told the parish that, “I have to get better.”

“But his voice was clear, he listened to us well,” he said.

Pope Francis, who is missing part of one lung and is especially susceptible to respiratory illness, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Friday morning after fighting bronchitis for nearly two weeks, which had left him breathless and unable to read prepared speeches.

The Vatican in a statement Monday said the pope was receiving treatment for a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, and described his clinical situation as “complex,” given his age and condition.

However, a subsequent statement Monday evening said the pope is in a stable condition and has spent his days alternating between work, prayer, and reading, and he has received the Eucharist daily.

Romanelli said the pontiff has also continued to call the Holy Family parish in Gaza, which he has done nightly since the war broke out in 2023.

On Sunday, however, instead of calling Pope Francis sent a text message to his phone, Romanelli said, saying there is no expectation on the part of parishioners that they will continue to get a call every night, given “the news and information from the Holy See on the treatment for bronchitis.”

Francis in Sunday’s text, Romanelli said, “sent me a small message saying he was grateful for the closeness and prayers, and he exchanged that with his blessing.”

“We hope that the recovery will happen soon and that he can return to St. Peter’s to continue his mission and his work,” he said.

According to Italian media, Pope Francis called Holy Family parish again Monday night, reiterating his thanks to parishioners and those sheltering there for their prayers, and offering his blessing.

In a statement Tuesday, the Vatican said that due to the pope’s ongoing hospitalization, his Saturday, Feb. 22 jubilee general audience has been cancelled and his Mass for the Jubilee for Deacons on Sunday, Feb. 23, will be celebrated by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

It is unclear if Pope Francis will in fact be hospitalized through this coming weekend, of if he will miss his scheduled events as a precaution.

