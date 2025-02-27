Candles with the pictures of Pope Francis are the laid under the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (Credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia.)

Listen

ROME – On his 13th day in the hospital to fight a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia, Pope Francis’s overall condition continues to improve, yet doctors still are not offering an overall prognosis.

In a Feb. 27 statement, the Vatican said the pope’s clinical during the day “confirm his improvement.”

Having been on high-flow oxygen administered through the nose since Saturday, when he experienced a major respiratory crisis, the pope Thursday alternated high-flow oxygen therapy through the nose and use of an oxygen mask.

Despite three days of consistent improvement, doctors were still cautious, saying, “Given the complexity of the clinical picture, additional days of clinical stability are necessary to resolve the prognosis.”

Pope Francis, the statement said, spent the morning alternating respiratory physiotherapy and rest, and in the afternoon underwent an additional session of physiotherapy before spending time in prayer in his private apartment on the 10th floor of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, and receiving the Eucharist.

He then dedicated himself to work activities, the statement said, but did not offer specifics.

Vatican sources said Thursday that the pope remains “in good humor” despite his condition, though his visits are limited, with only his secretaries being allowed in.

Due to his ongoing hospitalization, the pope’s Saturday jubilee general audience is cancelled. No information is currently available on his Sunday Angelus address, and whether he will publish the text, as he has the past two weeks he has been in the hospital.

Francis was initially admitted Feb. 14 to treat bronchitis and was later diagnosed with a complex respiratory infection and bilateral pneumonia. After suffering a major respiratory crisis Feb. 22, he has been steadily improving in recent days.

Throughout his hospitalization, cardinals, curial officials and faithful, both in Rome and across the globe, have been gathered in prayer for the pope’s health and recovery.

On Thursday Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the vicar of Rome, offered Mass for Pope Francis at the Roman parish of San Marcello in Corso, where a historic crucifix believed to have miraculous properties, and which the pope urged brought to the Vatican during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its tradition of veneration in times of plague, is located.

Reina is also set to lead a rosary for Pope Francis’s health in St. Peter’s Square Thursday night.