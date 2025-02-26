Interreligious leaders pray for Pope Francis’s health at the Mahabodhi Buddhist temple, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Feb. 25, 2025. (Credit: Rev Jude Chryshantha, National Director, Social Communication.)

Listen

ROME – As Pope Francis remains in critical condition fighting a complex respiratory infection and pneumonia in both lungs, interfaith groups and world leaders alike, in addition to Catholic communities and personalities, are offering well wishes and prayers for the recovery of the Argentine pontiff.

On Tuesday, an interreligious prayer service was held for Pope Francis at the Mahabodhi Buddhist temple, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he visited in 2015.

During that trip, Francis became only the second pope in history to visit the temple, changing his schedule at the last minute to pay his respects at the site.

While there, Pope Francis listened as Buddhist monks chanted and prayed while opening the stupa, or casket, containing sacred relics that are traditionally only put on display once a year, with Buddhists from throughout the country lining up for days in advance to pay homage.

Opening the casket to allow Francis to venerate the relics was seen as a rare privilege and a sign of respect.

Throughout his papacy, the 88-year-old pope has made engagement with ecumenical and interfaith communities a cornerstone of his papacy.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Feb. 14 for treatment of bronchitis, after which he was diagnosed with a polymicrobial respiratory infection with bacterial, viral and fungal elements, as well as pneumonia in both lungs.

After experiencing a respiratory crisis this weekend and anemia and a drop in blood platelet levels that required transfusions, the pope has been in critical condition and continues to receive high-flow oxygen through his nose.

He is also experiencing mild kidney damage, which doctors have said is not currently of concern, but which has nonetheless raised alarm over whether he could develop sepsis, given the complex nature of his respiratory infection and the slew of medications he is taking.

A Vatican statement Wednesday, Feb. 16, said the pope “had a calm night and is resting.”

After his admittance to Gemelli Hospital, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople was among the first to send his well-wishes, writing in a handwritten letter that he was praying for Pope Francis’ “quick return to his important and sacred duties.”

Imam Yahya Sergio Yahe Pallavicini from Mecca has also praised the pope as a “champion of dialogue between Christians and Muslims,” and Noemi Di Segni, President of the Italian Jewish Communities, said, “Francis’ voice and actions are a key reference point for interfaith dialogue and all of humanity.”

Catholic bishops and cardinals throughout the world have also offered their prayers for the pope’s health and speedy recovery, including the patriarchs of Catholicism’s eastern churches.

Cardinal Béchara Boutros Pierre Raï, Patriarch of Antioch of the Maronites in Lebanon, has prayed for Pope Francis publicly, asking that “the Lord help him and grant him healing,” and he said he has also prayed for the pontiff privately.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, whom many consider to be papabile, meaning a candidate to be elected the next pope, wrote a letter asking faithful to come together “as one family in faith, united in an urgent appeal” for Pope Francis’ health and well-being.

“As a spiritual family, we are called to stand together, united in prayer and supplication,” he said.

Chinese Catholics have also rallied in prayer and fasting for Pope Francis’s health and full recovery.

The website xinde.org, a point of reference for the mainland Chinese community, is currently following the pope’s condition carefully and is publishing Vatican updates on the pope’s clinical status.

On Friday, Chinese Catholic faithful were invited on the site to say a special prayer for the pope’s health.

The website states that “our beloved Pope Francis is ill and hospitalized! Please pray for the Holy Father in your morning and evening prayers every day! And pray for the Pope’s fervent sacrifice, ascetic fasting, and piousness!”

A prayer written by Jesuit Father James Martin has been published on the site, saying the pope “serves you as a faithful Christian.”

“Today, Pope Francis is facing a new illness. Please bless the doctors and nurses who are caring for him, and use grace to assist him in his illness and help him recover soon. In the name of your Son Jesus, we pray this to you,” the prayer says.

Though he has had limited visits given the precariousness of his condition, meeting with only his closest collaborators, on Feb. 19, prior to his respiratory crisis over the weekend, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Francis in the hospital, saying he was in good humor and making jokes.

On Friday United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres spoke to the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and wished the pope a speedy recovery, stressing “how important the pope is, not only for the Church, but also for the whole world.”

Since Monday, a nightly rosary has been offered for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square, led by a cardinal member of the Roman Curia. Wednesday’s rosary will be led by Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the 91-year-old Dean of the College of Cardinals.

Follow Elise Ann Allen on X: @eliseannallen