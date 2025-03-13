Listen

ROME – Amid his month-long hospital stay, Pope Francis Thursday celebrated the 12th anniversary of his election to the papacy by sharing cake with the staff assisting him at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he has been admitted since February.

The Vatican said Thursday that in the afternoon, “healthcare staff brought a cake with candles to the pope’s room to celebrate the 12th anniversary of his election.”

Francis, 88, was elected pope March 13, 2013, at the age of 76, and instantly captured the world’s attention due to his simplicity and proximity to the people, and his emphasis on the poor and vulnerable.

He has been in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14, having been admitted for treatment of bronchitis and later diagnosed with a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia that have caused several respiratory crises, and which put him in critical condition for several days.

However, despite these setbacks, he has been stable for the past week, and doctors have determined that while his situation remains complex, as he is missing part of one lung and suffers from chronic respiratory illness, he is no longer in immediate danger of death.

A chest-scan and lab tests earlier this week showed improvement in his overall status. However, doctors have not provided a potential discharge date, saying the complexity of his clinical status will require several more days of hospitalization.

The Vatican said Thursday that in addition to celebrating his anniversary, Pope Francis in the afternoon followed the ongoing March 9-14 spiritual exercises of the Roman Curia by video connection with the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall, where they are taking place.

They are being led by Capuchin friar and biblical scholar Father Roberto Pasolini, the new preacher of the Papal Household.

After the spiritual exercises, Pope Francis, the Vatican said, continued his respiratory therapy.

He remains on high-flow oxygen administered through the nose during the day, and at night uses non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with an oxygen mask adhered tightly over his nose and mouth.

The Vatican said Thursday that “the clinical situation remains stable, in a complex framework,” and that another official medical bulletin will be provided Saturday evening local time in Rome.

